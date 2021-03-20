AGE: 23.
OCCUPATION: Morning radio host on WBLQ.
RESIDENCE: Mystic.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born In Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1998. Raised and grew up in Westerly (since 1999).
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Making Easter crafts with my mom, Nancy Seifert.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Baking items for friends and family. I’m known for my famous "Wolfman Zack" cookies.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Graduating from high school in 2016 like my big sister Ashley did in 2006.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Seeing the Stephen Colbert Show live in New York.
I ALWAYS WEAR: The bracelet my mom gave me. It says, "I am strong, I am worthy, I am loved, I am enough."
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A radio announcer/host (I’m working on this dream).
MY HEROES ARE: God, my family and Chris DiPaola.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: J.K. Rowling. "Harry Potter" is my favorite.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Amulet," book 8.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “Everything” by Michael Buble," "Defying Gravity” by Indian Mendel, and "Alleluia" by Pentatonix.
LAST FEW SONGS I SELECTED ON SPOTIFY: ”21” by Hunter Hayes, and Boogie Shoes” by K.C. & the Sunshine Band
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Wicked," "16 Candles," and "Grease."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The Black List" (every Friday night!), "Friends" (reruns) and "Smash" (reruns).
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS: WBLQ morning show and Saturday early show with Brian “The Hammer” Sullivan on 103.1 FM.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Annie's Organic Mac & Cheese, scallops from Stonington Pizza Palace, Oreo ice cream, and pizza from The Red Onion.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: WBLQ Facebook page.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Humility, compassion, integrity and respect.
PET PEEVES: When people practice "do as I say but not as I do."
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Let me win ... but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.” — Special Olympics Oath. Today is World Down Syndrome Day.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Wilcox Park and the beaches.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: God, my step-dad Albert, my mom and my sister, Ashley.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I communicated with sign language the first two-and-a-half years of my life. Doctors told my mom when I was born I would never walk or talk, but that was just a goal for me to overcome.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “Never give up and never quit,” and “Go for your dreams” — by my mom ... daily.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: A hug makes everything better.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Peace would prevail throughout the entire world and everyone would get along.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Take my family on a Disney Cruise.
I DRIVE A: I don’t drive.
I WISH I DROVE A: If I had a driver's license, I'd like to drive a shiny red Miata by Mazda.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: One percent milk and cheese from Portugal (soooo good!).
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Tom Hanks, because he’s my favorite actor of all time.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.