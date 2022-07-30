NAME: Virginia Graham.
AGE: 33.
OCCUPATION: Bartender.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Buffalo, N.Y.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Sipping The Café Buzz — a lavender-honey-scented version of a classic cocktail called the Bee's Knees. The Café Buzz is a Café favorite.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Buying, renovating and selling my own home.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Skiing in Japan.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: An extra layer.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A marine biologist.
MY HEROES ARE: Steve Corrigan and Dan King.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: I don’t read enough to do this question justice!
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: You mean ski magazines?
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Can we talk artists? Taylor Swift, Caamp, Macklemore.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "The Greatest," "Pursuit of Happiness" and "And It’s Still Alright."
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Father of the Bride," "Just Go With It" and "When Harry Met Sally."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Friends," "King of Queens" and anything on Bravo.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Top 40 Radio.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Baked ziti.
I MOSTLY USE: My vacuum.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Selflessness, independence.
PET PEEVES: Over-excitement and unnecessary conversation.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Not for nothing …”
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: It’s underappreciated and hopefully stays that way.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Mountains.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I worked as a Parks Enforcement patrol officer in NYC, am I'm knowledgeable in handcuff usage, appropriate baton-wielding and traffic ticket writing.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “Be nice to the people” — from the veteran bartender who was the first I ever worked with.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Mind the big picture and maintain perspective.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Eradicate breeding until every shelter dog was adopted.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Book an insane trip for my closest friends.
I DRIVE A: Black 2008 Ford Ranger.
I WISH I DROVE A: 4x4 tricked-out camper van.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Parmesan sprinkle cheese.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My grandmother, Wilmet Garofalo.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
