AGE: 59.
OCCUPATION: Assistant casino shift manager; exalted ruler, Westerly Lodge of Elks.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Philadelphia, South Jersey Shore.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Learning the process of running the Westerly Elks.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Spending time outdoors with our dogs.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My children.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Travel and explore. I would like to experience different cultures from around the globe.
I ALWAYS WEAR: A watch.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Accountant.
MY HEROES ARE: Anyone who took the time to share their knowledge with me.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Mark Twain.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Night stand is empty but the cocktail table is littered with cookbooks.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Beginnings" (Chicago), "Cortez" (Dave Matthews), "Romeo and Juliet" (Dire Straights).
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Get Me to the Church on Time" (Sinatra), "Gimme Shelter" (Rolling Stones), "Warehouse" (Dave Matthews).
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Casablanca," "The Legend of Bagger Vance," and any James Bond 007.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: I enjoy watching Formula 1 racing and football games.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: The Spectrum (SiriusXM satellite).
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Sunday gravy.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook (for the Elks posts).
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Loyalty and honesty.
PET PEEVES: Political arguments on social media, because most people's social media contacts are friends and nobody has ever changed her or his political beliefs because of a social media post.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Anything is possible if you put in the effort."
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Being from the big city I really enjoy the sense of community in New England.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family and support group.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I truly love to be on the water.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Work harder than everyone else.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Do unto others as they will do to you.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Fight hunger and homelessness. I don’t understand how there can be so many children in our own country that go to bed hungry.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Make sure my family was all set then explore and experience the world.
I DRIVE A: Black 2016 BMW 320 XI.
I WISH I DROVE A: Ferrari Enzo.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Fruits and vegetables.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Ben Franklin. He helped with the Declaration of Independence. He also was a writer, an inventor, a scientist, a diplomat, and he was a great thinker. It would be interesting to get his opinion on how the country has progressed to present day.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.