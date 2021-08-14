AGE: 40.
OCCUPATION: Community music program director, guitar teacher and music dude at the United Theatre, Westerly, R.I.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Bradford.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Settling into my new home at the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School at the United Theatre. We have lots of projects in the works and I’m excited to be right in the middle of all the action. I also really need to put this crib together very, very soon ... hmmm ...
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Eating. A lot.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Nothing makes me prouder than when my students grow up to become upstanding, healthy, happy human beings. Hopefully they can also play the guitar a little bit. Congratulations to my 2021 graduates Ben, Emma and Justin — go get ‘em, guys!
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: The Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: A “pointer” pen for pointing to notes on sheet music. Right now it doesn’t even have ink in it.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A swashbuckling pirate.
MY HEROES ARE: George Sears Greene, Robert Emmet, Anders Osborne, Sandra Lamb, Jeff Harding and my dad, Tom. (Love you, dude!)
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Tolkien, Lewis, Rice, King, Clancy, Childs, Chrichton, Pfanz, Coddington and Garry Adelmann.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: The pile grows ever larger. On deck is Stephen King’s "Gunslinger" series that my wife, Maggie, bought for me last Christmas.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Sing About It" by the Wood Brothers; "Got Your Heart, live at the Bluebird" by Anders Osborne; and "Live in Tokyo," by Lettuce.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: This list is a great little snapshot of a typical day in my studio, all three are songs that students wanted to learn how to play on the guitar: "Washing Machine Heart" by Mitski; "Last Kiss" by Taylor Swift; and "La Bamba" by Richie Valens.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: 1. "Ghostbusters" (1984) — “this happen to you before? First time?” 2. "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" — “Junior … the floor’s on fire … AND the chair.” and 3. "The Commitments" — “That’s blasphemy! Elvis. Is. God.”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Stranger Things," "Bob’s Burgers," "Battlestar Galactica," "Orange is the New Black," etc.
FAVORITE RADIO SHOWS: "The Time Machine with Joe Tasca," "Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me," and "Prairie Home Companion."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Mac and Cheese with hot dogs and corn mixed in a bowl. Don’t judge me.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: The Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, self-discipline and compassion.
PET PEEVES: How people drive in supermarket parking lots. Absolute insanity. Get it together, guys.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “It’s not a competition; it’s a conversation.” — Scott Murawski of Max Creek regarding trading licks on stage.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Westerly has been my family’s hub for five generations, almost 100 years, and has a unique combination of history and vibrancy that is found in few other places. It’s my home in so many ways and I hope it always will be.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Very strong coffee and my wife, Maggie (who, coincidentally, brings me the coffee).
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I’m a bonsai enthusiast and an avid genealogist. In other words an unequivocal nerd.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “You only have so many chances in life to be the hero.”
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: “Don’t take any wooden nickels.” I love the looks I get from students with that one. Also: “You get good at what you do; you don’t get good at what you don’t do” — words spoken to me by a juggler at a music festival sometime in the early 2000s.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Resign. Immediately. Call Lisa or Tony.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Take all of my students guitar shopping.
I DRIVE A: Silver 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with heated seats. Winter is coming.
I WISH I DROVE A: 1986 Jeep “Woody” Grand Wagoneer, blue with wood panels, brown leather bench seats, fog lights and a tape deck. I loved that car so much. We’d have to put in heated seats, though.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Ketchup. I put ketchup on everything. Sorry Mag.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My mom, Mary.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
