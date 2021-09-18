AGE: Not saying, but I had a huge crush on Alex P. Keaton back in the day. (If you know, you know.)
OCCUPATION: Director of development and programs at Avalonia Land Conservancy.
RESIDENCE: Preston, Conn.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Virginia and raised in Massachusetts.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Planning the Great Avalonia Trail Trek, Avalonia’s annual fundraiser in October! I’m also completing a certification in Yoga Voice, a vocal pedagogy that combines the principles of singing with the principles of yoga.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Gardening, singing and practicing yoga.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Beating cancer. I’m not sure if this is an accomplishment, but I’m grateful for it! I was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in 2010 — I completed chemo, surgery and radiation and have been cancer-free for over 10 years.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: I’d like to see the Grand Canyon!
I ALWAYS CARRY: A pitch pipe.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Opera singer.
MY HEROES ARE: Frederick Douglass, Leontyne Price, Nelba Marquez-Greene, and scientists and doctors (Yay science & medicine!). Also, my husband, David Gudbrandsen! (And I’m not the only one who thinks so. He saved the lives of 17 people while serving in the Coast Guard.)
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Maya Angelou, Allison Weir.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "A Different Mirror" by Ronald Takaki.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Madama Butterfly" (the opera), "Hamilton" (the musical), "You are the Reason" by Calum Scott and Leona Lewis (an actual song).
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "9 to 5," by Dolly Parton; "That’s All I Know," by P!nk; "Annie, Are You OK?" by Michael Jackson.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Color Purple," "Apollo 13," "Goonies" (Hey, you guuuuuys!).
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "The Good Place," "Schitt’s Creek."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Don’t really have a specific favorite, but I listen to "Freakonomics."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Dark chocolate.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook and Twitter.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty and hard work.
PET PEEVES: Laziness and dishonesty.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "You either make yourself miserable or you make yourself strong. The amount of effort is the same." — Carlos Castenada
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The green space, local farms, and the shoreline (OK, that is three things).
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Cold brew coffee and guacamole (but not together, that would be weird).
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I’m also a professional opera singer.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Be kind — you don’t know what other people are going through.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Listen more than you talk.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: LOL. I am not sure about this — I’m not really the “ruling the world” type.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Set up a family foundation and start funding worthy causes.
I DRIVE A: White Nissan Leaf.
I WISH I DROVE A: I believe the Jetsons promised us hover cars. When will those be available? :)
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Limes and lemons.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My college voice teacher, Fritz Moses, who passed away in 2009.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
