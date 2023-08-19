NAME: Terence Feury.
AGE: 56.
OCCUPATION: Executive chef, Ocean House.
RESIDENCE: Newport.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Middletown, New Jersey.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: My first season at Ocean House!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: With most of the work done by my lovely wife Tara, raising two awesome children, William, 21, and Julia, 18.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Skiing in Switzerland.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Dr Zeiss lens wipes for my glasses.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Chef/film director.
MY HEROES ARE: Anyone who is committed to helping people.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Charles Bukowski, Elmore Lenard.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: “Hungry” by Jeff Gordinier,” "A Supposedly Fun Thing I will never do again” David Foster Wallace.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Early Summer" by Ryo Fukui; "Dance Yrself Clean” by LCD Soundsystem and "Sometimes Salvation” Jason Isbell.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: “One Sunday Morning” by Wilco, “When the Sun Hits” by Slowdive, “ I Know its Over” by The Smiths.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Dr. Strangelove (or How I stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Bomb)," "Godfather II," "The Big Lebowski."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The Twilight Zone," "Batman," "Gilligan's Island."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "Little Stevens Underground Garage."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Chicken wings.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Generosity, kindness.
PET PEEVES: Dirty floors, dull knives.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” — Yogi Berra.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The ocean.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Coffee.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I completed the New York and Marine Corps marathons, both under 3 1/2 hours.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “We are not our thoughts.”
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Do what you do with care and effort.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make health care and college free for everyone.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Start a charitable foundation to fund music education in public schools.
I DRIVE A: Black Mazda CX-5.
I WISH I DROVE A: 1979 Toyota FJ40 Landcruiser.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Seltzer.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My father, Eugene, who is no longer with us.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
