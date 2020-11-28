AGE: 32
OCCUPATION: Naturalist and director of recreation at the Weekapaug Inn.
RESIDENCE: Warwick.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Newport.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Creating events and activities for the holiday season at Weekapaug Inn, and working on my upcoming nature events, including birding and seal-watching.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Spending time with family, my wife Lexi, and our son, Theo.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Having my son last February.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Get a picture of a bald eagle hunting on the Quonnie Pond.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Pen and paper.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: I’m living it: an outdoorsmen.
MY HEROES ARE: Veterans.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Mark Owen and John Grisham.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: “Raising Men” by Dina Santorelli and Eric Davis, and “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins.
SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Anything by Dispatch and classic rock.
FAVORITE MOVIE: "Caddyshack."
FAVORITE TV SHOW: "Friends."
FAVORITE RADIO SHOW: I listen to audiobooks and podcasts, mostly.
FAVORITE SONG/GENRE OF MUSIC: Classic rock.
FAVORITE COMFORT FOOD: ANYTHING! I’m a huge foodie.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Facebook and Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: The ability to learn.
PET PEEVES: Laziness.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Determine never to be idle … It is wonderful how much may be done if we are always doing.” — Thomas Jefferson
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: How each season bring its own natural beauty outdoors.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: The ocean.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am a combat veteran with the U.S. Marine Corps.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: No matter what, get up, and keep going!
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Don’t let anything get in the way of something you want to achieve.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: No child should ever go without food or love.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Make sure my family is set up, and then donate the rest. I have everything I need.
I DRIVE A: Black 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2.
I WISH I DROVE A: My truck is pretty amazing. But my dream car is a Ferrari.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Steak.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: John F. Kennedy.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
