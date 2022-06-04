NAME: Taryn Bishop.
AGE: 39.
OCCUPATION: Family nurse practitioner.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Glastonbury, Connecticut.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Building a house, raising my two beautiful children and moving my primary care practice to a new office. I am excited to have joined Wood River Health Services. I’ve just completed the onboarding process and started seeing patients in our Westerly office this week!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Building a great career and showing my children that hard work and dedication always pays off.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: I can’t say I have a bucket list. Right now, I’m enjoying living in the moment and watching my kids grow up.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My phone and a cup of coffee.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A professional cheerleader or an executive assistant. So different from the medical field.
MY HEROES ARE: My husband, Drew, who is the most amazing father and has always been the calm to my storm.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: My father, Kevin O’Brien. He is not actually an author, but I don’t have time to read fiction. He gives me all the self-help and life advice I’d ever need.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: None. Anytime I think to read a book there is laundry to do, patient charts to finish or I’m just ready for bed.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Anything by Ed Sheeran, Tom Petty or Maroon 5.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Shivers," "Savage Love" and "Girls Like You."
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Sound of Music," "The Next Karate Kid" and "The Italian Job."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Chicago PD," "Grey's Anatomy" and "Queen of the South."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Highway 65 or the Pulse on Sirius XM.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: My mother’s chicken soup or a chocolate chip cookie pie.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: I’m not a big social media fan. I use Facebook to keep up with my daughter’s all-star cheer team, but don’t have any other accounts.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, accountability, and a sense of self-worth.
PET PEEVES: Paper straws, poor manners, and when people don’t work to the best of their ability.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “People are just as happy as they make up their minds to be.” — Abraham Lincoln.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The changing seasons, the beaches, and of course my small village of people who I’d be lucky to live anywhere with!
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Renee Singer. My mother, role model, confidant, mentor and best friend. Her ability to see the positive in every situation and generous heart is infectious.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I love animals. We have three dogs and a cat and I would rescue many more if I could.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Where there is a will, there is a way.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: One day at a time.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Implement a universal health care system where everyone gets equal access to standardized health care regardless of their socioeconomic status or social determinates of health.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Hire a live-in nanny to help cook, clean and cart my kids around to all of their activities.
I DRIVE A: Grey 2020 Mercedes Benz GLE.
I WISH I DROVE A: Maybe the GLS which is a little bigger, but I love my car.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Blueberry-Acai Vitamin Water Zero and my coffee creamer.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My grandmother, the late Lynn O’Brien.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
