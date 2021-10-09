AGE: 39.
OCCUPATION: Sugar kelp farmer.
RESIDENCE: Pawcatuck.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: New Jersey.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Cleaning my house — an endless task that never gets done.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Running more.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: I am happily married to someone I knew for about seven months before we got engaged. On paper we should not have worked out so well.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Travel ALL OVER the place. I have pandemic-induced wanderlust and I just want to get out of town safely and see amazing natural wonders.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: A necklace Jay (my husband) gave me when I had my third child. I never take it off. I try and always carry dog poop bags, band-aids, extra masks — but sometimes I drop the ball.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Lawyer or a lounge singer.
MY HEROES ARE: My mom, Mary Ann Flores, is an amazing person — she is a nurse in New Jersey who has seen some serious stuff over the years and keeps a very impressive perspective on things. I adore her and can’t go a day without calling her just to say hello. I truly hope she moves up to this area.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: They vary all the time — I love reading and I will read literally anything ... right now I love Agatha Christie, Samantha Irby, David Sedaris, George Saunders, Cormac McCarthy, and then whoever my mother-in-law suggests I read.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Agatha Christie, "The Secret Adversary," and "100 Years of Solitude" by Gabriel Garcia Marquez — I always have two books going depending on mood and stress level.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Man, these are hard questions — are my kids in the car when I listen? I love it all. My dad was a DJ and sort of force-fed all types of music to us. I decided to ask each kid to submit a song and this is what we got — "Good for You," by Olivia Rodrigo, "Bad Romance," by Lady Gaga, and "Wild Blue" by Jon Mayer.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," "Moana" and "Jaws."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Bob’s Burgers," "What We Do in the Shadows" and "Downton Abbey."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "How to Save a Planet."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Vegetarian Shepherd's pie from Whitecrest Eatery.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, kindness, humor.
PET PEEVES: Selfishness.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "You’re gonna need a bigger boat."
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: This is one of the most wonderful places that I never heard of. The water is what drew us here — the access, the seafood, the community, the whole thing is what kept us here. We love it and have found some incredibly wonderful and talented people who welcomed us into their social community. Also — the food here is outstanding.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My super-handsome husband, James Douglas.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I used to teach tap dancing.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Go easy on yourself (right after I had my first kid).
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Go easy on yourself (to any new parent).
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Look for a different job immediately.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Secretly give a lot of money away to people — how fun would it be to spread joy and relieve stress instantly for people.
I DRIVE A: 2002 gray Toyota hybrid Highlander.
I WISH I DROVE A: Tesla.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Mustard and pickles.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Probably my friend Carlos — he’s very funny and smart and also hard to pin down since he has two small kids with a third on the way. Carlos, if you see this, can we please have dinner?
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
