AGE: 65 (66 on Nov. 24).
OCCUPATION: Artist and illustrator.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Providence, grew up in Woodbury and Bethlehem, Conn.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Various watercolor paintings, teaching watercolor and children’s classes at Avondale Arts and an illustration project.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Keeping in touch with friends and relatives via Zoom, Skype, FaceTime and Hangouts. Painting, running, cooking new things.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Obviously my three daughters and six grandchildren. After that I would say running 19 marathons and finally skydiving two years ago.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Something that is on hold for a while now — painting for several weeks in Tuscany, and seeing Andrea Bocelli in concert again. Also another marathon and another jump from a plane.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My iPhone.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An artist.
MY HEROES ARE: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kathrine Switzer and Frida Kahlo.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Amy Tan, Anita Diamant, Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Saving Fish From Drowning," by Amy Tan; "The Red Tent" by Anita Diaman; and "The Martian," by Andy Weir.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Rock Bottom Never Felt So Good" by Sam Chase, "Estoy Aqui" by Shakira, and "Dig Down Deep" by Marc Cohn.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Under the Tuscan Sun," "Waking Ned Devine" and "On Golden Pond."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: I don’t have a TV except to watch DVDs ... but when I get the chance I will watch Rachel Maddow, and some of the good late-night comedy shows.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS: NPR.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Salmon.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Facebook, Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, integrity, compassion, empathy.
PET PEEVES: Junk mail, unsolicited phone calls, rude drivers, rude anybody.
FAVORITE QUOTATION:I have several, but I like this one by Winslow Homer — "The sun will not rise or set without my notice and thanks."
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: My home on the river.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family and friends.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: If I wasn’t an artist, I think I would have loved, and been really good at, being an architect.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Don’t give up on making a living as an artist.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Be present in this moment. It is all any of us have for sure.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Put the environment and climate change at the top of my agenda. If we don’t take care of that, we all lose.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Pay off all my bills.
I DRIVE A: White 2016 Kia Rio.
I WISH I DROVE: I wish my 1999 Toyota RAV-4 was still with me and on the road.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Plain organic yogurt and capers. Lol.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE:
That changes depending on the day, but at the moment I’d say Frida Kahlo or Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
