AGE: 69.
OCCUPATION: Retired social services program director at Jonnycake Center, one of the most rewarding and memorable jobs I’ve had.
RESIDENCE: Ashaway.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Far Rockaway, Queens, and grew up on Long Island.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Volunteering as the resource advocate at the Westerly Library and serving on the Board of the Friends of the Westerly Library.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Catching up on my reading, cooking and baking more than is necessary! Also adjusting to life on Zoom and communicating through email.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My first answer would be raising two successful sons and being happily married for 40 years. However, COVID has given me a lot of time to think things over, and looking back, I would say it's all that I have accomplished professionally. I have been lucky enough to find something I loved doing.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Continuing to visit and hike in the beautiful national parks in this country.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My phone.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: I knew I wanted to work in a profession in which I could continually assist people in making their lives a little better.
MY HEROES ARE: These days I would have to say any and all first responders ... I don’t think I have the guts to do what they do on a daily basis!
FAVORITE AUTHORS: That’s a tough one because I read all kinds of books depending on my mood, I can be in the middle of three books at once. For a good escape I do like Harlan Coben though.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: I don’t read in bed but my coffee table presently has a pile of seven books that I will eventually get to ... including books by Harlan Coben, John Grisham, and within a day or so my pile will include "The Last Kings of Shanghai" by Jonathon Kaufman.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: I don’t have a playlist, but if I did it would include something by Adele, Stevie Nicks, and Elton John.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: The most recent "A Star is Born," "Almost Famous" and "and Forrest Gump."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Hometown" on HGTV and "All Creatures Great and Small" on PBS.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS: I listen to WBMW while on my treadmill.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Cheese and wine, and homemade bread.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Facebook and Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty above all because you can’t have trust without honesty.
PET PEEVES: Dishonesty first and foremost.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: Usually it’s the one I've most recently read. Today it’s "One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well," from Virginia Woolf.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The hiking trails in the woods.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Cheese, wine and bread.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: After college I joined VISTA, was sent to Memphis, Tennessee, for a year and worked with families of incarcerated men in the Tennessee state prison system. I was even locked in “The Hole” by the warden, who thought it was amusing.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: This too shall pass.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: IF you think something is important, then focus on it and do the best you can do.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Focus on peace.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Donate to many animal shelters and children’s cancer hospitals (funny thing is, I’ve planned this out many times ... haven’t won yet though).
I DRIVE A: White Audi.
I WISH I DROVE A: White Audi! It's my dream car and I love it!
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Cheese.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Michelle Obama.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
