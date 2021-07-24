AGE: I was born in 1945.
OCCUPATION: Mixed media artist.
RESIDENCE: Stonington.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in the Brooklyn Naval Hospital, grew up in a number of places, including upstate New York, New Jersey and Havertown, Pennsylvania.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Painting buoys for the Stonington Lobster Trap Tree, which will be on display on the Stonington Town Dock for six weeks beginning in November.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Illustrating the "Pop Up Book of Stonington," and designing the newest poster for the 69th annual Stonington Village Fair which takes place this year on Aug. 7. The poster features the Neptune, the oldest boat in the Stonington commercial fishing fleet.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Being married to my husband, Robert, for more than 50 years and having two children — Robert Bachus and Victoria Schwartz — who still love me.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To stay healthy.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My inner voice that says, "Stay strong!"
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An artist.
MY HEROES ARE: The characters in the stories of Pearl Buck.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Pearl Buck, author of "The Good Earth."
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The Essence of Happiness: A Guidebook for Living" by the Dalai Lama and Howard Cutler, and a book of artists' memoirs.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: I like piano, Baroque music and Gregorian chants.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: I like the old movies of the 1940s.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: I try not to watch TV but I do enjoy "Masterpiece Theatre" on PBS.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: NPR.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Vanilla ice cream with hot fudge sauce, whipped cream and walnuts.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: I don't use any.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Inner strength.
PET PEEVES: When people make snap judgments.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: Believe in oneself.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The fact that Stonington Borough is still a village.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: The love of the people around me.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: Sometimes I am able to feel the feelings of other people and then help them ... it's a healing gift.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Take care of one another.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: There would be no way I would rule the world.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Not tell anyone. Then I would wait to see where the greatest local needs are and quietly give it away.
I DRIVE AN: Apple red 11-year-old Volvo with a brand new face-lift.
I WISH I DROVE A: I like my old Volvo.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Butter.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Probably Michelangelo ... if I could understand him in Italian.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
