AGE: 61.
OCCUPATION: President of the Coast Guard Foundation, a national non-profit organization headquartered right here in Stonington, where we work to strengthen the Coast Guard community and service by being there for members and their families, where and when they need it the most.
RESIDENCE: Connecticut.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Massachusetts.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Ensuring the Coast Guard Foundation emerges from COVID a stronger organization.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Focusing on my family and our foundation’s work of positively impacting our Coast Guard members and their families.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My son, Tucker.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: European travel when able.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A mask.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An attorney or a veterinarian.
MY HEROES ARE: Our military members who stand the watch each day to keep us safe.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Ken Follett, David Baldacci, Jodi Picoult.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Outlawed" by Anna North and "Grateful American" by Gary Sinise.
TOP THREE ARTISTS ON MY PLAYLIST: Allman Brothers, Bonnie Raitt and Aerosmith.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Rear Window" (anything with Jimmy Stewart), "To Kill a Mockingbird" (anything with Gregory Peck) and "Best in Show."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Schitt’s Creek" and any "CSI" series — New York, Miami or Cyber — I watch them all.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: My husband Roger’s Chicken Marsala.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: LinkedIn and Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Calm in the face of a storm and a sense of humor.
PET PEEVES: Drivers not waving after you let them in front of you.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but rising every time we fall.” — Nelson Mandela.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The old stone walls.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Coffee and tea, oddly one cup of each in the morning.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: My first job was a Photomate in a Photomat. For younger readers, Photomats were drive-up huts in the middle of strip-mall parking lots where customers dropped off their film and then picked up photos days later.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: If your goals don’t scare you, they aren’t big enough.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: See above.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Fully fund our "Accelerated Growth Plan" to ensure the future growth of our Coast Guard support. I’d also plan to take a month off to travel.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Blueberries and eggs.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My dearest friend, Beth Saint Amour, who the world lost last January.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
