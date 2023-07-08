NAME: V. Susan Fisher
AGE: Plenty. Okay, 67.
OCCUPATION: Museum director, Mystic Museum of Art.
RESIDENCE: Stonington.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Colorado, California, New Mexico.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Promoting major summer exhibition at Mystic Museum of Art: "From Crisis to Color: Derrière le Miroir" ("Behind the Mirror"). Don’t miss it. Really. Truly. GREAT stuff.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Creating "From Crisis to Color: Derrière le Miroir" with an outstanding curatorial team.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Visiting the pyramids on a camel.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A book.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An animator.
MY HEROES ARE: Leonardo da Vinci, Faith Ringgold, Groucho Marx.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: John le Carré (David Cornwell), Amitav Gosh, André Gide.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Joan of Arc" by Vita Sackville-West, "Last Day" by Luanne Rice.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Changes all the time depending on my mood. "Summertime" sung by Ella Fitzgerald, "Ripple" by the Grateful Dead, "La ci darem la mano" from Don Giovanni.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: See above.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: Goodness, this is hard. "Babette’s Feast," natch. "The Mahabharata" by Peter Brook, though it’s been a while. "Finding Nemo."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Does "Good Omens" count as a TV show? Good. "Good Omens," then.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "Selected Shorts" from Symphony Space. The New Yorker Radio Hour also. Is there anything more adorable than being read to?
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Pistachios, especially in the vicinity of a good glass of wine.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: I don’t. Sorry.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Emotional intelligence. A good sense of humor.
PET PEEVES: Being asked to “download our app.”
FAVORITE QUOTATION: Now this really is impossible. At least I can tell you one I repeat often, from Douglas Adams. “A learning experience is one of those things that says, 'You know that thing you just did? Don't do that.’”
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: New friends. Cool sea breezes. Views of the water.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Art.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I’m a thorough introvert.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Don’t be an introvert.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Don’t worry.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Hand it over to someone smarter/better than I am.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Convert the nation to electric vehicles.
I DRIVE A: Blue 2010 Toyota Prius. Name: Otto.
I WISH I DROVE A: Horse.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: To be brutally honest, nameless stuff growing on leftovers I should have pitched a long time ago.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Douglas Adams, of sainted memory.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
