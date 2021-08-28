AGE: 32, but the gray hairs on my head are beginning to tell a different story!
OCCUPATION: Attorney at Casner & Edwards in Boston. I work with some of the most amazing attorneys and it is a privilege to share in their commitment to justice.
RESIDENCE: Boston ... but you’ll find my footprints on Elm Street in Westerly just about every week. I’m lucky enough that my in-laws, Aggie and Chris Duhamel, have called Westerly home for almost 40 years. The Massachusetts DMV won’t let me add 02891 to my license, but to me it’s home just as much as anywhere else.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Medfield, Mass., home of the famous “Electric Time Company,” which makes clocks for every corner of the world, including two in Westerly. After Medfield was a pit stop at Providence College before I made it just a bit further down the 95 corridor to Westerly for summers. Each of these places owns a pocket of my heart.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Teaching my nephew how to play tennis.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Trying to fix my golf swing in the living room. Only a few broken windows in the process and not many strokes shaved off my handicap.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Marrying my wife, Jane Duhamel. The only thing that rivals those pretty eyes is the views from the Ocean House. A close second is strumming Bruce Springsteen’s guitar during “Born to Run.”
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Traveling to Beirut, Lebanon, also known as “The Paris of the Middle East.”
I ALWAYS CARRY: A harmonica. You never know when you may need to pop into Perks & Corks and play the riff on Springsteen’s “Thunder Road.”
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A sportswriter. When you lack the hand-eye coordination to hit a fastball, the next best thing is to put pen to paper and share the magic of sports. Thus far, my only published work is a Letter to the Editor of The Westerly Sun and sharing my tribute to Tom Brady.
MY HEROES ARE: There is an old tale about a man who turned his pockets inside out until he had enough money to leave the war-torn streets of Beirut, Lebanon. As the story goes, he made his way into the United States with just the sweat on his brow and speaking only broken English. After a few years of hard work, he opened his own business and made his way for the next 50 years. In doing so, he served a small community, raised three children, and left a path wide enough for others to follow. His name is Elie Maalouf, and he just happens to be my dad.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: John Steinbeck, Jackie Macmullan, James Joyce, John Berryman, Sylvia Plath.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho; “House of Stone: A Memoir of Home, Family, and a Lost Middle East” by Anthony Shadid; and “Open” by Andre Agassi.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “Backstreets” by Bruce Springsteen; “Homestead” by Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers; “Sorry you’re sick” by Ted Hawkins.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: “West Memphis” by Lucinda Williams; “Marjorie” by Taylor Swift; and “Highwayman” by the Highwaymen.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Princess Bride," "Outside Providence," "Remember the Titans."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The Sopranos," "Show me a Hero," "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: If I’m not listening to E Street Radio on Sirius XM, it’s most likely because I am tuned into WEEI and catching the Red Sox broadcast.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: The prime rib at the old 84 High Street restaurant. Our amazing waitress, Rose, would always make sure to save a cut for me. My only job was to make sure my father-in-law was picking up the tab!
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Twitter. It’s usually the best way to waste a bit of time scrolling.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Selflessness, diligence, and humility.
PET PEEVES: When people mistake my dog allergies for a dislike of dogs (no pun intended). I love spending time with my dog friends like, Jolene, Buster, Trudy, Hayden and Lola, but our hang-out sessions usually include a few sneezes!
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “God have mercy on the man who doubts what he’s sure of.” –Bruce Springsteen
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Westerly has so many wonderful and diverse pockets. It can boast of the beauty of its beaches and in the same breath brag about a vibrant downtown. There are unique experiences behind every bend in the road, all the while with an incredible community behind it.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Family. I couldn’t enjoy all that Westerly has to offer without being able to share it with my family.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: That a baby Maalouf is planned for February. We are just beginning to share the news, so what better way than to put it in The Westerly Sun?
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: My mom always says, “you get more bees with honey than you do with vinegar.” I think the phrase has many meanings, but at its heart it’s about practicing kindness and magnanimity in every facet of your life. Through her example, my mom has never failed to demonstrate to us the importance of these qualities.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Work hard to be present in the moment. It is too easy to let our mind wander and worry about what’s around the corner when the best of life is right in front of us.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make sure that every shower has a speaker that you can connect music to. Everyone knows the best acoustics are in the shower.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Help those that are less fortunate. Then I’d start taking jewelry orders from my wife.
I DRIVE A: Black Mazda CX-5
I WISH I DROVE A: 1951 rusted Ford pick-up.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Fresh homemade hummus using my dad’s recipe from Beirut. I can never quite get mine as perfect as his, but I still try every week!
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Johnny Cash.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
