NAME: Steve Corrigan.
AGE: Double nickels.
OCCUPATION: Bartender.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Boston. Raised overseas. Grew up in San Francisco.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Summer.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Gaining the respect of the people I love, especially my children.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Peace (without boredom) and quiet (without loneliness).
I ALWAYS CARRY: Money and keys.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Funny and cool (but you can’t always get what you want, oh well …).
MY HEROES ARE: Those who show up, work hard, stay late and never complain. Even when life has often given them greater burdens than anyone should have to bear.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Marcus Aurelius, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Father Gregory Boyle.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Good Night Moon."
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Just Kissed My Baby" by The Meters, "Corinna" by Taj Mahal, "Gymnopédie No. 1" by Erik Satie.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "The Song Remains the Same" (for Dave and Amy), "Peace Train" (for work), "Thorn in my Pride" (for George).
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Cocktail" (of course), "Captain Fantastic," "The Great Escape."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The Simpsons," "Arrested Development," "30 Rock."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "KUSF," "This Is Your Brain On KUSF," "DJ Weatherboy."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Chicken Parm.
I MOSTLY USE: Cash.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Kindness, generosity, sense of humor.
PET PEEVES: False sense of entitlement, and rudeness to service industry personnel.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “No good story ever began with: ‘I had the salad, with the dressing on the side …’.”
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The people I get to spend time with and whom I’ve grown to love (they know who they are).
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Something to do. Someone to love. Something to look forward to.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: Every year for 20-plus years I spent summers running in the streets of Spain with fighting bulls.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Stop running with bulls.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Be nice to everybody.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Gather the kindest, most generous, smartest, funniest people, and we would stand with those whose dignity has been denied. Join the easily despised and readily left out. Stand with the demonized so demonizing will stop. I would situate myself next to the disposable, so the day comes when the world stops throwing people away. Then I’d celebrate. (What would you do?)
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Get back to work. (After that, then things would get interesting….)
I DRIVE A: Gray 2011 Honda.
I WISH I DROVE A: Gray 2011 Honda that rattled a little less and got better mileage.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: A decent bottle of wine.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Joanne.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
