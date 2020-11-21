AGE: 64.
OCCUPATION: Co-owner of Water Street Café in Stonington.
RESIDENCE: Stonington.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born Ramey Air Force Base, Puerto Rico; raised in France, England, Scotland, Italy, California, South Carolina and my hometown, New York City.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Staying in business through COVID-19.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Taking it one day at a time, following health safety protocols, staying in touch with friends, meditating.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: With my husband, the Water Street Café.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: The Grand Canyon.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Lipstick.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Party planner and United Nations translator (which I accomplished).
MY HEROES ARE: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo and Bernie Sanders.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Delia Owens, Dr. Gabor Maté and Jodi Picoult.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens; "The Shipping News" by Annie Proulx; and "Wilderness, the Gateway to the Soul: Enlightenment Through Wilderness," by Scott Stillman.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Do you Feel Like I Do," by Peter Frampton; "Fragile," by Sting; "Muoio Per Te," by Sting; and "Senza Una Donna," by Zucchero.
LAST THREE SONGS I SELECTED ON SPOTIFY: "Brandenburg," by Black Violin; "Oh My Love," by my niece, Little Flowers (what a beautiful voice); and "Om Tryambakam," by the spiritual mantra singers Deva Primal, Miten and Manose.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Green Card," "The Deerhunter," and "Passengers" with Jennifer Lawrence.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: I don't watch much TV.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS: NPR.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Ice cream.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Integrity.
PET PEEVES: No turn signal!
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Be the change that you wish to see in the world." — Mahatma Gandhi
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The Atlantic Ocean.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family and my dogs.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am half Hispanic and I speak fluent Italian.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Was from my mother: "Always be gracious."
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Don't underestimate your own strength and ability.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Be at peace with all countries, take care and educate the poor, take care of the earth and provide free health care for everyone.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Pay off debt!
I DRIVE A: 2017 green Subaru Outback.
I WISH I DROVE A: Tesla.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Non-dairy creamer.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Leonardo DiCaprio, environmentalist extraordinaire!
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
