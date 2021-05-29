AGE: 37.
OCCUPATION: Owner and operator of Echo Rock Flowers and co-owner of the Malted Barley.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Ashaway.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Getting thousands of plant babies in the ground.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Trying to keep life as close to normal for the kids by getting creative and making moments along the way as special as possible, and by keeping busy!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: I’m really proud of the Malted Barley celebrating 10 years and I’m proud that I took the leap and started Echo Rock Flowers, which has been both successful and deeply gratifying for me.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Travel adventures with my family — I have dreams of Switzerland, Scotland, New Zealand, Thailand and Spain.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Snips and snacks and often wear rubber bands on my wrist (for bunching flowers).
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Meteorologist.
MY HEROES ARE: All the parents that are doing their best — I see you!
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Brené Brown, Malcolm Gladwell, Tara Brach, JK Rowling, and Lisa McMann (we read her books with our son).
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The Four Purposes of Life" by Dan Millman.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Indian Moon" by State Radio (our wedding song), "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen (guaranteed to put you in a good mood), and pretty much anything by Tay Tay.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA TO PLAY: Lady Gaga’s "Million Reasons," Bon Jovi’s "Livin' on a Prayer" (teaching my 4-year-old about rock anthems), and Fleetwood Mac’s "Tusk."
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Beaches," "Bridesmaids" and "The Muppet Christmas Carol."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The Office," "Game of Thrones," "Schitt’s Creek," "Breaking Bad," "The Good Place."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Radio = NPR Podcasts = "Radiolab," "Armchair Expert," "Super Soul Conversations," "This American Life."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: My friend Amanda’s meatballs.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Resourcefulness, having an open mind, always striving to learn more and grow in all ways, and having a sense of humor.
PET PEEVES: Beach traffic, tardiness, ticks.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “I must have flowers, always, and always.” — Claude Monet.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Getting cozy in a sweatshirt and snuggling with my boys on a boat ride back home after a day in the sun on Napatree Point with friends and family. There’s nothing better!
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My three favorite humans — my husband Colin, and our boys, Sam and Hudson.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I was a professional hula-hooper.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Surround yourself with people who lift you up.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Keep your head down and do the work.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: No thanks, not interested in that title!
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Immediately book a trip for closest friends and family — rent a whole bunch of those over-water bungalows in Fiji or Bora Bora! Then, pay off lots of debt and have fun opening more businesses.
I DRIVE A: 2013 Gray Honda Pilot
I WISH I DROVE A: Boat.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Flavored seltzers.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My friend Cody, who passed away far too young after his cancer diagnosis.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.