NAME: Stacy Ann Cassata.
AGE: 56.
OCCUPATION: Community manager, Stonington Arms Elderly Housing.
RESIDENCE: Pawcatuck.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Exeter, Rhode Island.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Planning my daughter’s engagement party!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My family.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Trip back to Italy with family or a cruise to Bermuda!
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Sunglasses.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Interior designer. It was my minor at URI.
MY HEROES ARE: My daughters who work so hard to accomplish their dreams! My husband who works even harder and is a wonderful Dad!
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Beatriz Williams and Elin Hildebrand.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover and "The Light We Lost" by Jill Santopolo.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Hit Me Like a Hurricane" by Luke Combs, "Hallelujah" by Bon Jovi and "Your Song" by Elton John.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Rocketman" by Elton John, "Hit Me Like a Hurricane" and "Piano Man" by Billy Joel.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "It’s a Wonderful Life," "She’s Having a Baby" and "When a Man Loves a Woman."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Yellowstone," "Friends," "Everybody Loves Raymond."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: 97.7 WCTY.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Potato skins.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook or Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty and perseverance.
PET PEEVES: People who throw cigarette butts and garbage on the ground.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Today is a good day for a good day!"
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Sandy Point and the beaches!
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family and my Sandy Point family (you all know who you are!).
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I love to watch URI men’s basketball.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Lead by example.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Treat others as you want to be treated yourself!
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Instill world peace and general kindness.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Pay off my daughter’s student loans.
I DRIVE A: Black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
I WISH I DROVE A: Convertible Astin Martin or a Land Rover Range Rover.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Greek honey yogurt.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My grandfather, Milton S. Brandt.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.