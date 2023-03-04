NAME: Sophia Matsas
AGE: 43
OCCUPATION: Director of marketing and communications, Mystic Seaport Museum.
RESIDENCE: Waterford.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Norwalk, West Haven and Milford.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Clearing out my email.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My children.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To live somewhere that’s always warm.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My phone.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: President.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Colleen Hoover, Mitch Albom.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: I Kindle it.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "About Damn Time," "Juicy," "Eye of the Tiger."
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: Jack Johnson shuffle.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Goonies," "The Holiday," "The Princess Bride."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Outlander," "24," "Downton Abbey."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Pitbull Globalization.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Doritos.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: The ability to communicate well.
PET PEEVES: Clutter.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: I don’t have one.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The proximity to the ocean.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My kids and husband.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I speak Greek fluently.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: "A woman needs to be able to take care of herself."
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: "You can do anything you put your mind to."
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: I wouldn’t want to rule the world.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Buy a house on the beach.
I DRIVE A: Charcoal Volvo XC60.
I WISH I DROVE A: That’s not something I think about too much.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Fruit.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Queen Elizabeth.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
