AGE: 17
OCCUPATION: Student at Westerly High School
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: College applications!
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Painting!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Earning the Rhode Island Civic Leadership Award last year.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Go skydiving or traveling to all 50 states.
I ALWAYS WEAR: My black Converse.
WHAT I WANT TO BE WHEN I GROW UP: Artist, lawyer, cool.
MY HEROES ARE: Marge Fusaro.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Hanya Yanagihara and Wally Lamb.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHTSTAND: “When the Emperor was Divine” by Julie Otsuka, “Bone” by Yrsa Daley-Ward.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Liquid Love" by Billie Marten, "Let Go" by Sharon Van Etten, "Lady Boston" by The Good, the Bad & the Queen.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "I’m So Tired" by Fugazi, "First Love / Late Spring" by Mitski, "Lucky" by Radiohead.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Truman Show," "But I’m a Cheerleader, "The Last Black Man in San Francisco."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Criminal Minds," "Person of Interest," "Grey’s Anatomy."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "Morbid: A True Crime Podcast," "Out of Character," "True Crime Garage."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Chicken hibachi meal with noodles from Koi Japanese Cuisine.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Resilience, loyalty, and dedication.
PET PEEVES: When people spit while they are talking.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Ignorance allied with power is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.” — James Baldwin.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Watch Hill.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My phone.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I have an aversion to salads/lettuce.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Probably any advice given to me by Ms. Pucci.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Take a chill pill.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make higher education affordable and available to all.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Fill my gas tank. Then go on a serious shopping spree.
I DRIVE A: 2004 silver Toyota Camry.
I WISH I DROVE A: 2004 silver Toyota Camry, I love my car. Thanks Fred Luzzi! :)
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Leftovers from my grandmother.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Freddie Mercury.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
