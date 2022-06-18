AGE: 37.
OCCUPATION: Manager of Watch Hill Inn.
RESIDENCE: Pawcatuck.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Fayston, Vermont, and South Kingstown.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Hosting wonderful guests at Watch Hill Inn this season, and helping make the property a top destination in New England.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Buying and renovating our home.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My children.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Travel to Europe with my husband and our children.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Carry, a pen; wear, sunglasses.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A detective.
MY HEROES ARE: Members of our United States military.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Top songs on my "recently played" playlist are "Too Close" by Next, "Be Like That" by Kane Brown and Caribbean Blue.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Airplanes" by B.o.B featuring Eminem and Haylay, "Honey" by Mariah Carey and "Waves" by Luke Bryan.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "50 First Dates," "Walk to Remember" and "8 Mile."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Yellowstone," "The Office" and "Outlander."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: 105.5. I like the Kidd Kraddick morning show.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Grilled cheese.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram. I love watching the reels.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Empathy, patience and kindness.
PET PEEVES: Lost clicker (remote).
FAVORITE QUOTATION: 1. Lose yourself in the music. 2. Normal life is boring.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The beaches, the history, my friends and family.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family ... and iced coffee.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I shoot a compound bow and I can drive a motorcycle.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Perfection is achieved by never being satisfied even when you know perfection is unachievable.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: 1. Think about what the other person may be going through; and 2. It's easier to be nice.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Reconstruct gun laws.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Buy land in Montana.
I DRIVE A: GMC Acadia.
I WISH I DROVE A: Classic VW convertible Beatle.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Wine.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My sister. With full-time careers and juggling seven children’s sports and activities between us, we never get one-on-one time.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
