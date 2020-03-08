AGE: 54.
OCCUPATION: Sculptor, painter, and co-proprietor of Pete's Grocery in Bradford.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born Quonset Naval Base, North Kingstown and raised in Naples, Italy, Newport News, Virginia and Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Restructuring and relocating my studio space and preparing for the Awards Dinner at the National Arts Club in New York.
I ENJOY SPENDING MY TIME: Hiking, walking, communing with nature, spending time with friends listening to good music, trying to learn how to swing dance, traveling to the big city for arts and cultural events.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My son, Michael S. Barco. Every mom likes to think they have the best kid in the world, lol but I really do!
I’D LIKE TO BE REMEMBERED FOR: The way I made people feel and the stories I tell through my artwork.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To learn how to swim and learn how to swing dance, not necessarily in that order.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My datebook and cell phone! My mobil office.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An archaeologist.
PEOPLE WHO HAVE MOST INFLUENCED ME/ MY HEROES: My mother, Serena G. Bates; my high school Latin teacher, Joseph "Joe T" Terranova and my collegiate drawing professor, Deane G. Keller.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Dan Brown.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood," by Rebecca Wells.
I AM LISTENING TO: An audio Book, "I got 99 Problems, and Cerebral Palsy is only one of them" by Maysoon Zayid
FAVORITE MOVIES: "Terminator" and or "Star Wars," the original versions.
FAVORITE TV SHOW: "The Voice."
FAVORITE RADIO SHOW: The "Ben Shapiro Show."
FAVORITE SONG/GENRE OF MUSIC: I like all music from Johnny Cash, John Denver to Ed Sheeran to Andrea Bocelli.
Favorite Song: John Denver's "Rocky Mountain High."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Pizza.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Facebook and Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, intelligence, perseverance and a sense of humor.
PET PEEVES: When people text while I am trying to talk to them.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: Fortune favors the brave, fortes fortuna iuvat.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The beaches, music, art and good people.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Creating!!
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I'm hyper-flexible.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Don't fall in love with your mistakes!
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Always believe in yourself. Do not believe people who tell you that you can't do something.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Work to make sure the hungry are fed, the homeless have a roof over their head and everyone was given the opportunity to work towards their fullest potential
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Make sure my family was taken care of and establish Art Educational Institution in key cities, all free to underprivileged students wishing to pursue a career in art.
I DRIVE A: 2014 Maroon Subaru Forrester.
I WISH I DROVE A: Shiny red curvy truck from the 1940s.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Eggs, Humus, and carrots.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Camille Claudel or Anna Hyatt Huntington.
IF I COULD HOST A DINNER PARTY WITH A GROUP OF PEOPLE FROM THE PAST, PRESENT OR FUTURE, I WOULD INVITE: Plato, Rumi, Jesus, Aristotle, Leonardo da Vinci, Michael Angelo and Albert Einstein.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
