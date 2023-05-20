NAME: Scott W. Barber.
AGE: 59.
OCCUPATION: Director of public works (Richmond), Chief Richmond-Carolina Fire.
RESIDENCE: Richmond.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Shannock Village and Carolina.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Building a new Pulling tractor.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Being a dad and grandfather.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Learn to play a guitar.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My fire department pager.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A firefighter.
MY HEROES ARE: Dennis T. Tefft, Chief Fred Stanley, Karl Kenyon and my dad, William Barber.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Leo D. Stapleton.
ON MY NIGHT STAND: Steiner Tractor parts catalog, Firehouse Magazine.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Silver Wings" by Merle Haggard, "Hotel California" by the Eagles, "Bad Moon Rising" by Creedence Clearwater Revival.
LAST SONG I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Life’s Been Good" by Joe Walsh.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Caddyshack," "Christmas Vacation" and any old Westerns.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Big Bang Theory," "Seinfeld" and "Blue Bloods."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: WPRO talk radio.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Mexican food ... the spicier the better.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, being on time.
PET PEEVES: Tardiness.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: Kindness always wins.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The Washington County Fair.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am addicted to old tractors and trucks.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: When placed in charge take command.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: You have to earn it not expect it.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Get back to the basics, slow the fast pace we live at down. Require families to sit at the dinner table without phones.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Build a recreational complex for the town and have a real community center/senior center.
I DRIVE A: White 2020 Chevy Silverado 3500.
I WISH I DROVE A: 1956 Ford F-100.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Diet Coke.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My dad, for one more conversation.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
