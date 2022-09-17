NAME: Sarah Shaw.
AGE: 43 (creeping up quickly on 44).
OCCUPATION: Director of food programs (fancy new title!) at the Jonnycake Center of Westerly.
RESIDENCE: Providence.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Attleboro.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Planning the 2023 JCC Giving Garden.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Going back to college in my 30s to earn a bachelor of science degree in health studies from URI.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Befriend a wild crow.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Peppermint Chapstick.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An English/writing teacher.
MY HEROES ARE: My mom.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: No particular favorite — just send your favorite titles my way and I’ll gobble them up!
BOOKS ON MY NIGHTSTAND: "How to Be a Moonflower" by Katie Daisy.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Folding Chair" by Regina Spektor, "He’s Fine" by The Secret Sisters, "Merry Happy" by Kate Nash.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves, "Break My Stride" by Matthew Wilder, and "Relaxing Crickets and Waterfalls" by Natural Sound Makers (have to shut my mind off too sometimes!).
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Princess Bride," "Goonies," "Emmet Otter’s Jug-band Christmas" (can you say giant child?).
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Dateline," "Ghost Adventures" and "Fixer Upper."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: NY Times "The Daily."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Anything that involves cheese.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty.
PET PEEVES: When people speak over me when I’m talking.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.” — Oscar Wilde
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: How generous it is!
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My dog, Pork Chop, and his cat brother, Goose!!!
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I dropped out of kindergarten.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: You have to make your own happiness.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: You’ll get older, but you never have to grow up!
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Figure out why there is simultaneous hunger and food waste in this world and then fix it!
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Go into hiding!
I DRIVE A: Bright blue 2014 Ford Focus hatchback.
I WISH I DROVE A: Robin egg blue 1950s Ford F100.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Local craft beer.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Hoda Kotb. She seems like such a genuine person with incredible energy and spirit!
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
