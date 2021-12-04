AGE: 32.
OCCUPATION: Music director, Westerly High School.
RESIDENCE: Pawcatuck.
BORN, RAISED, GREW UP IN: Cranston.
RIGHT NOW I'M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Preparing for holiday concerts.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Doing home improvement projects and eating.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Any student who becomes a lifelong music maker or dancer.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: World travel.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Phone, keys, wallet.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Lawyer/judge.
MY HEROES ARE: My mom.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: George R. R. Martin, Oliver Sacks, Gabriel García Márquez.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Stealing your Life," by Frank Abagnale.
TOP 3 SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Higher Love," by Whitney Houston, all of 90's Mariah Carey is always rotating the top spots.
LAST 3 SONGS I PLAYED ON SPOTIFY: The newest Bruno Mars and Adele albums.
FAVORITE 3 MOVIES OF ALL TIME: Anything Leonardo DiCaprio, "Clueless" and "Goodfellas."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Shameless," "Mad Men," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCASTS: "Dark History," "Bailey Sarian."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Cheese.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITE I MOSTLY USE: TikTok ... as a primary source this app is unparalleled.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Integrity, humble compassion.
PET PEEVES: Anyone who comes to a full stop at all of the yields in the center of town ... especially because they have their own lane to pull into.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "This will be our reply to violence: To make music more intensely, more beautifully, more devotedly than ever before." — Leonard Bernstein (composer/conductor)
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The ocean, and the prevalence of the well-supported performing arts.
CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT: My cat, Biscuit.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I have stage fright.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Focus.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: You should not be competing with anyone but yourself. Your best self can only be achieved if you are trying harder than you did 5 minutes ago.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Impose strict regulations on corporate CO2 emissions and packaging standards.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Take the people special to me on the trip of a lifetime.
I DRIVE A: Black Honda Accord.
I WISH I DROVE A: Get me off of the road and onto a yacht!
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Cheese.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Theodore Roosevelt.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
