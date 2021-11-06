AGE: Old enough to have discovered my life’s purpose; young enough to have time to fulfill it.
OCCUPATION: I was recently appointed as the director of development & communications at Wood River Health Services in Hope Valley. I am so impressed by the strategic leadership of President and CEO Alison Croke, the dedication of the board members, and the unwavering support of community members.
RESIDENCE: I currently live in East Greenwich but would like to move to Westerly or Charlestown once the housing market stabilizes. It’s important to me to reside in the community in which I serve, and the ocean air reminds me of Aquidneck Island.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: I grew up in Slate Hill Farm in Middletown, reading books about faraway places that I could not wait to explore. I spent my 20s and 30s living on the West Coast, on Oahu, and in Alexandria, Virginia. I traveled, often, to Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. When I reached 40, I felt in my bones it was time to return home to Rhode Island’s rocky shores.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Doing my best to establish a healthy balance between my career, my many hobbies and spending time with the people I love.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Quickly pivoting from planning fundraising events in an office environment to writing grants from my home office.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: As an overachiever, I hope you will allow me more than just one! My proudest moments include serving as a soprano in the Hawaii Opera Theatre Chorus and the Hawaii Vocal Arts Ensemble; being presented with the Rotary District 7950 Presidential Award for Excellence in recognition of my term as Warwick Rotary Club President; and being nominated to participate in Leadership RI’s 2016 Mu II Class (Best Class Ever!).
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Publish a book. Get back into singing. And tour Scotland and Scandinavia.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A novel, a notebook and a fountain pen.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A flying trapeze artist. I tried it once and was grateful I had pursued a master’s degree in business instead.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents, Tod and Daina Allen. My father taught me the value of having a strong work ethic and a healthy moral compass. My mother taught me how to socialize with individuals in any situation and how to orchestrate a beautiful event.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Jane Austen, the Brontë Sisters, Charles Dickens, Barbara Kingsolver, Wally Lamb, Edith Wharton; their characters are like old friends I visit with time and time again.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "We Are Water," by Wally Lamb; "City of Girls," by Elizabeth Gilbert; "Jane Austen Embroidery: Regency Patterns Reimagined for Modern Stitchers," by Jennie Bachelor; and "Dare to Lead" by Brené Brown.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Romeo & Juliet," by the Indigo Girls; "Don’t Give Up," by Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush; and "Nature Boy" from the "Moulin Rouge" soundtrack.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: October Project’s "Bury My Lovely," Loreena McKennitt’s "The Mummers' Dance," and Vivaldi’s "Gloria."
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Pride & Prejudice," (A&E Version, of course); "Dead Poet’s Society" and "Strictly Ballroom." One more, please? "The Goonies!"
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Outlander," "The Scarlet Pimpernel," "Horatio Hornblower," "Six Feet Under," "Rome," "Deadwood" and "Felicity."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: I listen to Sirius XM Spa while writing to drown out any background noise and murder mysteries on HLN during my commute home.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Sushi deluxe from Ichiban in Cranston, tiki masala from Masala in Warwick, and yellow curry from Satang in Wakefield.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: I much prefer receiving letters in the mail so I can revisit them time and again.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Integrity, a solid work ethic and a clever sense of humor.
PET PEEVES: As a highly sensitive individual, strong scents and loud noises are my nemesis.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “What you want to ignite in others must first burn inside yourself." — Charlotte Brontë
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The diversity of Rhode Island’s topography and the myriad cultures represented in this remarkable state.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My beloved whippet, Henry.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I came too close to being trampled to death by Mabula, an elephant living in Empangeni, South Africa, on Laurence Anthony’s private game reserve Thula Thula. I am forever grateful for the quick actions of a very astute tracker and for the heavy foot of the guide who drove the Land Rover under the electric fence just in the nick of time.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Don’t focus on trying to improve your weaknesses. Find someone who excels in those areas to fulfill those tasks. Focus on your top strengths instead; not only will you excel at your job — you will love the work you do.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: When someone asks you to do something that scares you, say yes! New experiences will help you gain confidence in yourself and will look great on your resume.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Reintroduce cursive writing in schools.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Begin regularly hosting dinner parties for authors, artists, playwrights and musicians followed by receptions showcasing their talents.
I DRIVE A: Silver 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited.
I WISH I DROVE A: White 2022 Hyundai Plug-In Santa Fe Limited.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: My boyfriend, Steve. He’s a very talented chef who spoils me rotten.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Mr. DeAngelis, my AP English teacher at Middletown High School. His teachings solidified my love for the English language and paved the path for my writing career.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
