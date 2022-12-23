NAME: Sage Amara Shanley.
AGE: 37.
OCCUPATION: All things Pond View Racquet & Paddle Club.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Fall River, Mass., Touisser, R.I., and Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Our winter junior league! My mom started it over 25 years ago. This season, we have about 70 middle and high school players participating from Jamestown to Old Lyme. I love spending my Sundays with these kids and their parents.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My two kiddos — Oliver and Oakie.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Playing golf and drinking wine in Oregon. And finally making it to Banff.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Snacks and a sweater.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A fashion designer.
MY HEROES ARE: Helen Shanley, Kate Rugen, Heather Mahan.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: How about books? "Forever" by Pete Hamill, "Bel Canto" by Ann Patchett, "Travels with Alice" by Calvin Trillin, "Roger Federer as Religious Experience" by David Foster Wallace, "The Flower Fairies" by Cicely Mary Barker and "Du Iz Tak" by Carson Ellis.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Goodnight Goodnight, Construction Site" and a consistently incomplete New York Times Sunday crossword.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Dog Days Are Over" by Florence + the Machine, "Dancing In the Dark" by Bruce Springsteen, "Handle With Care" by Traveling Wilburys
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: I’m in a bit of a Counting Crows phase.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Grease," "The Newsies," "It’s a Wonderful Life."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The White Lotus," "The Bear," "Succession," "Ted Lasso."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "This American Life," "99% Invisible."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Pulled pork nachos … and a Margarita.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Kindness and humor.
PET PEEVES: My kids taking every single book off their bookshelf every single day.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Where to start! Top 3: The beach in September, St. Clair’s ice cream, a seat at The Café bar.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My espresso machine.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: My sister, Jenn, was also in the Easy Chair! She’s very creative and ran a beautiful store at the Jonnycake Center.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: From my Dad: To ignore the snowstorm, get on the train, and go on the first date. I married that guy.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Walk gently.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: My 3-year-old would love me to bring back the dinosaurs.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Travel the world!
I DRIVE A: Black 2003 Land Rover Discovery.
I WISH I DROVE A: Black 2003 Land Rover Discovery with fewer miles.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Oreos and milk.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My Dad … and Roger Federer.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
