AGE: I am of the "Super Bowl Shuffle, Ghost Busters, original Air Jordans, tight-roll jeans, record songs off the radio onto a cassette tape, Reagan-era, upgrade from Atari to Nintendo" generation — when the "M" in MTV meant "music."
OCCUPATION: Pastor, The Pilgrim’s Baptist Church, Ashaway.
RESIDENCE: Charlestown for now, but longing to have our own home (we've not had our own place since moving back from Italy seven months ago).
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Southwest Ohio.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Searching for a second job to supplement my income as pastor. (I have degrees in chemical and materials engineering and am specialized in innovative, advanced technology markets and product technical sales.)
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Trusting God and trying to maintain a healthy diet and daily exercise routine.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A deep love in my heart for Italy (where my family lived for a decade) and the Italian people. When I close my eyes, I see our city of Verona so vividly: the cobblestone streets, frescoed buildings, Roman ruins, the smell of espresso, and the many Italians that adopted my family as their own.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Being fluent in Italian and ministering to Italians in their own language. I will always cherish those who have told me that my family and I were instruments the Lord used to forever change their lives.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Visit Paris with my family.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An architect. From a young age I was drawn to the beauty, complexity and symmetry of buildings. It wasn’t until I entered college and was somewhat pressured to become an engineer that I changed my mind.
MY HEROES ARE: My wife, Sandy, the most caring and sacrificial person I've ever met; and my pastor, Jerry Siler, who built a ministry on compassion and love for others. Sandy overcame an incredibly difficult childhood and adolescence and became an award-winning psychology student with a bright future who was selected for a coveted graduate practicum for her ability to work with children with autism and childhood disorders. She gave up her promising career to join me in ministry and follow the Lord. There is no one I admire more. Pastor Siler exemplifies the kind of love that is declared in his life verse: “Hereby perceive we the love of God, because he laid down his life for us: and we ought to lay down our lives for the brethren.” (1 John 3:16)
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Puritan writers like Charnock, Gurnall and Owens. They wrote with a profound understanding of scripture and an exalted view of God. Their writings address one’s mind, confront one’s conscience and engage one’s heart.
BOOK ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The Valley of Vision," a beautiful collection of Puritan prayers that aids in private devotions.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Home," by CityAlight, "How Deep the Father’s Love," by Fernando Ortega and "From the Inside Out," by Hillsong Chapel.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "La Vita è Bella," "The Dark Knight" and "Harvey."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The Chosen," "Downton Abbey" and "The Office."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS: "The Pilgrim’s Bible Hour” Fridays at 9 a.m. on WBLQ.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Coffee.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Humility, sincerity, integrity, resilience, empathy for others, good listener, confidence and wit.
PET PEEVES: When people chew with their mouths open.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “For Christ also hath once suffered for sins, the just for the unjust, that he might bring us to God.” (1 Peter 3:18)
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: My church, the beaches, easy access to other areas of New England and the Cooked Goose.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Jesus Christ: “He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life.” (1 John 5:12)
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I’m a black belt in Karate (Shito Ryu).
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Live your life conscious of eternity — knowing it could be cut off at any moment. Will your life’s work stand the test of fire at the Judgment Seat of Christ or will it end up in ashes?
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Pray Christian, every day, to be filled with the Holy Spirit. You have all the Holy Spirit you will ever have at the moment of salvation but being filled with Him means He has all of you.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Have everyone listen to a clear presentation of the gospel. There will be no peace between men until there is peace between man and God through Jesus Christ. On a side note, my wife would be the most beautiful queen in history.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Give a percentage to my church then buy some land and build the home my wife dreams of; nothing fancy but being without our own home it's what we desperately need (that is, if I was given a lot of money, since playing the lottery is against my convictions).
I DRIVE A: Maroon Ford that has seen better days.
I WISH I DROVE A: My wish is that my wife drove a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Since we only have one vehicle and I take it to work, she is “stranded” every day, so I would love for her to have her dream car.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Almond milk (we've limited our dairy intake).
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My wife. We don’t have time alone very often and there's no one else with whom I'd rather spend my time.
