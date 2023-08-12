NAME: Rachel Adam Rogers.
AGE: 40.
OCCUPATION: Designer and artist.
RESIDENCE: Stonington.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: San Francisco, California.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: A solo exhibition of 60 paintings at Avondale Arts.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Living my dream of being a creative professional ... also my two children.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Visit every national park in the U.S.
I ALWAYS CARRY: An enormous water bottle everywhere I go.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A veterinarian or an artist.
MY HEROES ARE: Bill Watterson, Kris Tompkins, Greta Thunberg.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Joan Didion, Louisa May Alcott, Jon Krakauer, Michael Lewis, David Sedaris.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "My family and other animals" by Gerald Durrell, "One Morning in Maine" by Robert McCloskey, "Barons of the Sea: And Their Race to Build the World's Fastest Clipper Ship" by Steven Ujifusa, "Mayflower" by Nathaniel Philbrick.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "California Stars" by Billy Bragg and Wilco, "Scarlet Begonias" by Grateful Dead, "Gold Rush" by Taylor Swift.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Long Live" by Taylor Swift, "I Don’t Live Here Anymore" by War on Drugs, "Gold Dust Woman" by Fleetwood Mac.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "To Catch a Thief" (Hitchcock), "Happy People" (Herzog), "Moonrise Kingdom" (Wes Anderson).
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The Office," "Alone," "Ted Lasso," "Arrested Development."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Pod Save America.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Burritos.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram @rachelrogersdesign
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Compassion, creativity, tolerance, patience.
PET PEEVES: Lateness, desserts that involve cooked blueberries.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Everybody’s got a dream. What’s your dream?” — From "Pretty Woman"
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: There is nothing better than summer in New England.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Salt and chocolate.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I love to eat sauteed zucchini for breakfast.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Life is a patchwork quilt. You don’t have to follow a single linear path.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Don’t work for free.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Demolish the patriarchy.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Call Patrick, my financial advisor. Then take everyone out for ice cream.
I DRIVE A: 2016 blue Subaru Forester that my children have covered in stickers.
I WISH I DROVE A: White Volvo 240 DL.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Capers.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Neil deGrasse Tyson (I have a lot of questions).
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
