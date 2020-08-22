AGE: 35.
OCCUPATION: An award-winning actress, filmmaker, social justice advocate, community organizer, former performing arts director for the Los Angeles Unified School District and proud toddler mom.
RESIDENCE: Pawcatuck and Los Angeles.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: I was born in Fairfax, Virginia, but due to my hectic film schedule as a child actress, I had the pleasure of calling more than 10 states my home while I was growing up. But the majority of my childhood was spent in my hometowns of Kennesaw, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, and Granada Hills, California.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: The two projects I’m incredibly passionate about: Meeting with local investors interested in becoming executive producers for the two Hallmark-style holiday films my production company (Everlasting Entertainment) plans to film in Downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck and Mystic; and leading and organizing peace rallies within my organization, Rae of Hope 4 Racial Equality, Justice, & Peace. We are currently seeking justice for racial hate-crime survivor, Crystal Caldwell.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Homeschooling; sewing masks with Sisters Who Sew, a sewing group started by my dear godsisters, Alison Patton and Lisa Ornberg, which has donated more than 400 masks to medical health professionals, first responders, and members of our community (thanks to Lisa Konicki, we gave Gov. Gina Raimondo her famous navy anchor nautical mask); collaborating with our fellow Producers Brian Olsen and Anna Convery as we meet with possible film investors at EverlastingEnt.com; leading our social justice organization Rae of Hope 4 Racial Equality & Peace and spending quality time with family and friends via Zoom and Google Duo video chats.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My 2-year-old son, Weston-Warren Patrick Dinwoodie, who is the beat of my heart and the cause of my joy.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To become an E.G.O.T. recipient and to raise my son to become a loving feminist fluent in at least four different languages by the time he's 20.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Other than my cell phone: sunglasses, business cards, diapers, wipes and lip gloss.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: I was obsessed with babies and the medical field when I was young and acting was my passion. Thus, I was famous for saying that I wanted to be an obstetrician by day and an actress filming movies or performing in plays at night!
MY HEROES ARE: My godmother, the late Yolanda "Yoki" King, the first child of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. — for her tireless commitment to racial equality, social justice, LGBTQ rights and homeless needs while maintaining a successful career as an award-winning actress and producer. My Auntie Yolanda never missed one of my performances, graduations or birthdays throughout my teens and young adulthood, and was there on my first day of college, and other important milestones. She was a constant source of encouragement, love, laughter, and guidance in my life, and I miss her dearly.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: My late mentor, the acclaimed poet, Auntie Maya Angelou, and award-winning playwrights Lorraine Hansberry and August Wilson.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Our family Bible and “Sorry, Not Sorry” by my childhood friend, the late Naya Rivera, who recently drowned tragically in California.
SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Cello Suite No. 3" by Yo-Yo Ma; "Electric Feel" by MGMT; "Lily In The Valley" by gospel artist John P. Kee; "Strange Fruit" by Nina Simone; "Black Lives Matter" by Bebe Winans; and "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo.
FAVORITE MOVIES: Comedies: "Coming to America" and "Clueless"; dramas: "12 Years A Slave" and "Terms of Endearment."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Comedy: Freeform's "The Bold Type" and the '90s Fox sitcom "Living Single"; drama: Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" and Netflix's "Orange is the New Black."
FAVORITE GENRE OF MUSIC: In college it was country, baroque and hip-hop; currently, it's electric dance, gospel and baroque.
FAVORITE COMFORT FOOD: Tacos from my friend Wendy Carr’s Amigos Restaurant in downtown Westerly, wings from Tops China in Pawcatuck, my hubby’s shrimp scampi, and my Southern BBQ ribs!
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, generosity, peacemakers and those who are actively anti-racist.
PET PEEVES: Selfishness, racism, sexism, willful ignorance and violence.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "If you can't fly then run, If you can't run walk, if you can't walk crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward!" — Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Hopeville Pond ... I love splashing in the pond with my hubby and baby boy ... it's the best combination of family time and being one with nature.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My Lord and savior Jesus Christ, my son, my husband, and our pets, Mia and Shadow.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I was crowned Miss San Fernando Valley Teen USA in the 2003 Miss California Teen USA competition.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: The Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. — Matthew 7:12
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Don't stress over misunderstandings, gossip, or slanderous words. Let your authentic character resonate as your truth.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: End/cure the following: racism, religious wars, cancer (especially pediatric cancers), COVID-19 and greed.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, I WOULD: Donate to cancer research (especially childhood cancers); invest in real estate, housing and career development for the homeless and special needs population; filmmaking; Rae of Hope's programs for racial equality in equity and education, LGBTQ rights and female empowerment; and establish a trust fund for my son's college education and future.
I DRIVE A: I don't drive but my husband and I have a silver 2008 PT Cruiser.
I WISH I DROVE A: A classic 1957 teal Chevy Bel-Air convertible with white trim!
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: McQuade’s Greek couscous salad and Stubbs Sweet Heat BBQ sauce.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Abolitionist and women's rights activist Sojouner Truth and my savior, Jesus Christ.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
