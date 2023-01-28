NAME: Patrick Wyllie.
AGE: 34.
OCCUPATION: Managing Partner at 32One Media and Owner of DJ Trivia RI.
RESIDENCE: Ashaway.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born and raised (until 13) in West Warwick, then lived in Richmond during middle and high school.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Building a website for a client.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Running the 126th Boston Marathon for Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England and raising more than $9,000 for families staying at the house.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Climbing at least 1 of the 7 summits and completing a full-distance Ironman Triathlon.
I ALWAYS WEAR AN: Apple watch.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Lawyer.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents ... I don’t hold anyone else in high enough esteem to be my hero.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: George Orwell and David Goggins.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: The Bible, "Shoe Dog" by Phil Knight, and "The Tao of Pooh" by Benjamin Hoff.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Never Too Much" by Luther Vandross, "Monster" by Kanye West and "Don’t Stop Me Now" by Queen.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Only in Dream" by Weezer, "Amber" by 311 and "Santeria" by Sublime.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: All three "Lord of the Rings" films.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The Office," "Modern Family" and any nature documentary.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "Shade 45" on Sirius XM, "The All Out Show" with Rude Jude, "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Chicken Parm.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty and authenticity.
PET PEEVES: Loud chewing.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind," — Gandhi.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Nothing beats living in the Chariho/Westerly area. I love that I can hop on my bike from my home in Ashaway and be riding along the beach in Westerly in no time at all. I love downtown and all my friends I’ve met through hosting trivia at various restaurants in Westerly.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My wife and two kids.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I’ve been playing piano since age 12 and studied with Westerly’s own Georgette Labreche.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Listen to your parents.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Listen to your parents lol. Follow your passions … always.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Force people to STOP USING THEIR PHONES while playing trivia.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Pay off mine and my family’s mortgages.
I DRIVE A: 2014 BMW 328i.
I WISH I DROVE: My wife’s 2019 Volvo XC90.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: FitAid Recovery and homemade cold-brew coffee.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Richard Branson.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
