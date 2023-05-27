NAME: Olivia Kuk.
AGE: 24.
OCCUPATION: Volunteer Coordinator at Westerly Hospital.
RESIDENCE: Groton.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Dorset, Vermont.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Learning to design and finish my own needlepoint ornaments.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Graduating from college and pursuing a career in health care, so I can help others.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Snorkeling on the Great Barrier Reef.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: My moisturizer with SPF, my cell phone and my paper planner.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An art teacher.
MY HEROES ARE: The volunteers at Westerly Hospital — genuinely! Approximately one-fifth of them have been volunteering for over 20 years. They are such a wonderful bunch of people who are extraordinarily dedicated to their community.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Joan Didion and Malcolm Gladwell.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Being Mortal" by Atul Gawande and "On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous" by Ocean Vuong.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “Days Like This” by Van Morrison, “Vienna” by Billy Joel, and “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: “Cleopatra” by The Lumineers, “Harvest Moon” by Neil Young, and “invisible string” by Taylor Swift.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "You’ve Got Mail," "The Holiday" and "La La Land."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Gilmore Girls" and "The Real Housewives" (specifically New York and Beverly Hills).
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: I don’t typically listen to podcasts or radio because I am almost always playing music in the car.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Chinese takeout for sure! My favorite dishes are moo shu pork and chicken with cashews.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram and Pinterest, although I am not proud to admit that I love scrolling on TikTok.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Empathy, dedication, generosity, loyalty and integrity.
PET PEEVES: Being rude, putting others down, and illegally parking in accessible parking spaces.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: There is so much I could say! I feel spoiled to have easy access to such beautiful beaches, and I love waking up early to enjoy the morning fog and the smell of saltwater. Westerly is also home to my favorite lunch: a chicken club sandwich and an oatmeal toffee cookie from The Cooked Goose.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My New York Times Crossword subscription, my Instant Pot Duo Crisp Air Fryer, and my coffee grinder.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I taught myself how to cross-country ski, and it is my favorite thing to do on a snowy day.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Your happiness is your own responsibility.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: It costs nothing to be kind.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make sure that everyone has access to basic needs: healthy food, clean air, housing, and health care.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Find a little cottage by the water, and I would fill it with needlepoint projects and pictures of my dog.
I DRIVE A: 2010 White Audi A4.
I WISH I DROVE A: Golf cart! I think they are so fun, but I would have a hard time on I-95.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Spicy mayo, cotton candy grapes and unsalted butter for baking.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My Grandma Patricia. She always knows how to make me smile, and I am not able to see her nearly enough.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
