NAME: Olivia Dodd.
AGE: 26.
OCCUPATION: Events manager for Bank Square Books and Savoy Bookshop and Café.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: South Kingstown.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: "Mouth to Mouth," by Antoine Wilson.
I’VE BEEN COPING WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Breathing deeply and trying my best to not give my time to things that exhaust me.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Becoming a tour guide at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, the site of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Complete a thru-hike of the Pacific Crest Trail.
I ALWAYS WEAR: During these New England winters? Fleece-lined jeans.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Wildlife vet or ballerina.
MY HEROES ARE: Those who continue to be brave even when it’s hard.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: James Baldwin, Mary Oliver, Jesmyn Ward, Lisa Taddeo.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Split Tooth" by Tanya Tagaq, "Ghost Wall" by Sarah Moss, "Nightbitch" by Rachel Yoder, "Mind & Body" by The School of Life, "Fairytales" by Petra Collins and Alexa Demie.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "St. James Infirmary" by Louis Armstrong, "Marinade" by Dope Lemon and "She’s a Bad Mama Jama" by Carl Carlton.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: The main theme from "Succession," "Caroline" by Colter Wall, "ABCs of New York" by Princess Nokia.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "American Honey," "Silence of the Lambs," and "Call Me By Your Name."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Currently "Succession," "Euphoria," "Dopesick" and "Survivor" (There are 41 seasons! The entertainment is endless).
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Small Town Murder, Beyond Bourbon Street and We Can Do Hard Things.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: My mom’s carbonara.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: I’ve never had any social media.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Comfortability in oneself, humility, awareness, passion.
PET PEEVES: Rudeness to customer service people.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: This is my sister Abby’s favorite quote and I might have to agree, it’s just perfect: "It is a serious thing / just to be alive / on this fresh morning / in the broken world” — Mary Oliver.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: That beautiful ocean out there! Swimming in it and all the lovely seafood that comes out of it.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Water and cozy sweatpants.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I’ve summited Mt. Kilimanjaro.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: As a joke from my dad: “Don’t smoke in bed.”
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: “You don’t owe anyone anything,” or “Cut yourself some slack.”
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Probably have a panic attack but THEN immediately give up power to somebody who would do a better job than me and then retreat away into a cozy house by the sea.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Pay off the student loans and medical bills of all my family, friends and friends' families. Then, sit down to a fancy dinner.
I DRIVE A: White Toyota Prius.
I WISH I DROVE A: Cool vintage car with an engine that runs on trash.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Hopefully, black cherry seltzer.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Maybe a ghost? Maybe I’d leave it open-ended for anyone’s ghost to come and join me for a meal. Yes, anyone who would want to exist corporeally for a little and enjoy a delicious meal with me. Must bring flowers and nice conversation.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
