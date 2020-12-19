AGE: 27
OCCUPATION: Education specialist at New England Science & Sailing. At work I am better known by my “sea name,” Moana!
RESIDENCE: Downtown ... overlooking the Pawcatuck River.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly! I moved out of Rhode Island when I was 17 and returned when I was 25.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Perfecting a headstand in my yoga practice.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Appreciating the little things that bring me joy like cuddling my cats, reading, doing crosswords, doing yoga, playing video games, exploring outside, and cooking. Virtual game nights with friends are also a must!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Serving two AmeriCorps terms with the North Carolina Coastal Federation. During my service I educated around 4,000 people about coastal environments and spent roughly 650 hours restoring shorelines by building and monitoring oyster reefs. My service focused on engaging students and community members from underrepresented populations, including people of color and students who were living in areas of high gang violence. Not only was it fulfilling but I worked long, hard hours to earn funds towards my student loans, which are now completely paid off!
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: I’d love to witness an arribada, which is when thousands of sea turtles gather on one beach to nest at the same time. I would be an emotional wreck!
I ALWAYS CARRY: A reusable water bottle and straw.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: For most of my life I wanted to be a marine biologist. However, I did have a brief time when I wanted to be an astronaut. That was before I realized how much math was involved. No thank you.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents. They are both an image of selflessness which I truly admire and hope to carry with me throughout my lifetime. My mom will probably cry reading this response. (:
FAVORITE AUTHORS: J.K. Rowling (I am a proud Hufflepuff), Dan Brown, Stephen King, and Gillian Flynn.
ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Angels & Demons," "Scar Tissue," and New York Times Crosswords. Just Monday’s though, hopefully someday I’ll graduate to Sunday puzzles.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Lovebug” by the Jonas Brothers (always a fan girl), and” Lay Me Down” by Dirty Heads.
LAST THREE SONGS I SELECTED ON SPOTIFY: “The General” by Dispatch, “How Will I Rest In Peace If I’m Buried By a Highway” by Kenny Hoopla, and “Jack’s Lament” from "The Nightmare Before Christmas."
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Big Hero 6," "Sweeney Todd and the Demon Barber of Fleet Street" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (circa Drew Carey), "I Think You Should Leave" and "Friends." I also shamefully love the "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette," I even listen to the podcasts and stalk the cast members on Instagram.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS: Some of my favorite podcasts are Crime Junkie, My Favorite Murder, Up and Vanished, Serial, S Town, The Dropout, Gladiator, Dirty John, Dr. Death, and Disney Story Origins. Really anything true crime or Disney-related and I’m in!
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Mac and cheese. I am partial to Annie’s white cheddar shells, but I accept mac and cheese in all shapes and sizes.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Instagram and Snapchat. Mostly to post content of my cats, Oreo and Oatmeal.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Empathy, curiosity, and the ability to laugh at yourself.
PET PEEVES: When my food touches, when people bring shower towels to the beach (I truly don’t know why that bothers me so much but like, please just get a beach towel), too much toothpaste on my toothbrush, a wide assortment of soft textured foods, and “gross”-sounding words including but not limited to: moist, lukewarm, and smorgasbord.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “... If you walk the footsteps of a stranger, you’ll learn things you never knew you never knew.”
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: It’s a tie between the beautiful beaches, my friends and family, and PizzaPlace salads.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My cats.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I have gone scuba diving at the Great Barrier Reef.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Happiness at work is measured by self-fulfillment and joy, and not simply figures in a salary. See “advice I best like to give”.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Do more of what makes you happy.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make fighting climate change a priority, address social injustices, make health care more accessible, and ban single-use plastics.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO: Would be to donate some of it ... I wouldn’t feel right spending it all on myself. But afterwards I would buy a tiny house on the beach with an adjacent dog park. Adopt a bunch of doggies and let all my friends bring their dogs to my house for dog parties every day. Yeah, that sounds great.
I DRIVE A: 2004 Jeep Liberty. It’s the tan one with over 100 bumper stickers you have probably seen around town.
I WISH I DROVE A: Nimbus 2000.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Cheese and coconut water.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Walt Disney. I would thank him for being such a huge part of my childhood (and honestly adulthood too). I would ask him what inspires his creativity.
