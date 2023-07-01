NAME: Nicole (DiMattei) Migliazza.
AGE: 37.
OCCUPATION: Artistic director of the Granite Theatre.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Long Island, N.Y., raised in Boyertown, Penn.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Rehearsals for “Guys and Dolls,” (which opens July 6) ... and a lot of boxes to unpack/organize.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My show being one of the longest running Off Broadway shows of all time … and my babies.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Write a Hallmark movie.
I ALWAYS WEAR: My wedding ring.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A forensic scientist.
MY HEROES ARE: My three-year-old.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: One day I'll have time to read again.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "NYC Storefronts."
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: It's all “Guys and Dolls” right now.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: Still “Guys and Dolls” …
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Shawshank Redemption," "Count of Monte Cristo," "White Christmas."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Friends," "The Office," ... I can't remember the last time I had a minute to watch TV.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "Morbid" podcast.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Ice cream, Entenmann's cake.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Genuinely caring, passion.
PET PEEVES: When people don't reply to texts or emails.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: 1. A work of art is never finished. It is merely abandoned. 2. If at first you don't succeed, skydiving is not for you.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: It has everything I have ever wanted.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Snuggles … specifically those of the puppy variety.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I don't like watermelon … it's too watery.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: To live in the moment rather than take pictures of it.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: As a director, I don't give advice. I give notes!
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: "Every day would be the first day of spring." (Name that musical!)
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Tell Arthur.
I DRIVE A: Secretly Blue 2007 Acura RDX.
I WISH I DROVE A: Spent 20 years in NYC, so cars aren't my thing. Wouldn't cry about driving a boat though!
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Hershey's chocolate syrup.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: I'd actually love to sit down with people from all the arts organizations within our community or my sister … I miss her!
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
