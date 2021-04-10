AGE: 32.
OCCUPATION: Head of Public Services for the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: A small suburb of Kansas City, Missouri. Most recently, I moved from Omaha, Nebraska.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Exploring the sites of New England. I try to find somewhere new to go every weekend.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Getting outside and embracing nature.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: I’m pretty pumped to have moved across the country mid-pandemic. All in all it was quite the success.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Traveling the world sounds pretty great.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Wallet, keys, phone, glasses. Lately I have swapped out my glasses for a mask. I’ve been flying blind most of the year.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A car mechanic ... or maybe a butcher.
MY HEROES ARE: The everyday person getting through life the best they can. We often forget how much of a struggle life is for so many people. Taking some time to appreciate them is so important.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Even though I have worked in libraries for 14 years, I don’t really enjoy reading.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: My favorite book is “The Little Prince." It has a great lesson about relationships and why they’re special to people. Also, it has space travel, so that’s pretty cool too.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: I love anything by Blue October, “Breezeblocks” by Alt J, or I’m happy with whatever new songs are playing on the radio.
LAST THREE SONGS I SELECTED ON SPOTIFY: Pandora is more my jam, but my last searched-for songs are “The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World and “Alter Ego” by N’to. And my sister-in-law’s father is a DJ, so some mixes by House of E.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: I love a good horror comedy. It’s not a well-known genre, but it’s full of great movies. “Zombieland,” “Cabin in the Woods,” “Tucker and Dale vs Evil.”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: “Community,” “Parks & Rec,” “The Office.” Any half-hour show that makes me laugh. Recently I have discovered a British show called “Taskmaster." It is quite funny.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: I enjoy a good podcast, particularly on road trips. I listen to a lot of NPR, usually “Radiolab” or “Wait Wait Don't Tell Me.” I have also recently discovered “American Glutton” ... it has been pretty inspirational.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Chicken-fried steak.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: I am off all major social media sites, and I am proud of it.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty and humor.
PET PEEVES: When a car's wiper blades are going too fast for the current rain conditions. I always imagine that awful rubber-on-glass sound. Slow it down people! It’s just sprinkling!
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “There’s no such thing as a bibliographic emergency.”
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: So many things! The beach, hiking trails, the rich history, adorable towns. Everything is so different from where I grew up.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Thunderstorms. I love a good storm, especially now that I don’t have to worry about tornadoes.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I have taken up the new hobby of astrophotography. On clear nights you can usually find me at the beach taking photos of the stars.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: It’s not so much the advice I have gotten along the way that’s made an impact on me, but more the people who gave it.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: You do you.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Probably build a secret moon base or something equally as frivolous.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Hire a financial consultant so I don’t spend it all in the first 72 hours.
I DRIVE A: Gray, 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer. I bought it right after I graduated college. Been driving it ever since.
I WISH I DROVE A: I had a Skittle-green convertible Mustang for a while. I miss it on these beautiful spring days.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Whipped cream.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: At this moment, my niece Chloe. With COVID, I haven’t been able to meet her yet. Although she is just a baby, so probably not a great conversationalist … maybe I should rethink my choice.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
