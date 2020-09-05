AGE: 39.
OCCUPATION: Scale master for the Town of Westerly Transfer Station.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: North Fork of Long Island ... fourth generation.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Overhauling my 3-wheel bicycle, and GoKart. I love to build things back up.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Working as much as I can. If you need anything hauled, call me!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Getting my job with the town of Westerly with no help.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Right now it's learning to play the bagpipes.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My mini-Swiss Army knife. Always so useful.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Radio DJ.
MY HEROES ARE: Gary Vaynerchuk and my parents. I finally realized they raised me right, and have incredible work ethic.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Books by ex-WWF wrestlers are fascinating.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The Ghost Map: The Story of London's Most Terrifying Epidemic — and How it Changed Science, Cities and the Modern World," by Steven Johnson. New book club read.
SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "The Middle," by DJ Snake. Always puts me in a good mood.
FAVORITE MOVIE: "The Boondock Saints."
FAVORITE TV SHOW: "Flea Market Flip."
FAVORITE RADIO SHOW: WFAN — sports talk radio.
FAVORITE SONG/GENRE OF MUSIC: Mostly the Chill channel on SiriusXM.
FAVORITE COMFORT FOOD: Chocolate chip cookies.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Snapchat. I see a lot of cool stuff at work but don’t necessarily want to keep that picture forever.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, integrity, dark humor, and self-determination.
PET PEEVES: Unanswered calls/texts/emails. “Ghosting."
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "To live is to suffer, but to survive is to find meaning in the suffering."
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: We get rain/slush when everyone else gets snow. The mixed crowd of locals and tourists.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My Blackberry.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am not the "Mike Walker" on Facebook's Westerly Concerned Citizens. It's not me, never was. Fake Accounts are hurtful. I’m actually a very private person.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Always believe that what you are doing is right.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Re-draw state borders. Why does Massachusetts meet Connecticut at a parallel, but then takes more land from Rhode Island at a different parallel?
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Talk to a professional about how to not blow it. Then use it to empower people I know.
I DRIVE A: Red 2007 Ford Focus with almost 300K on it!
I WISH I DROVE A: 1987 Buick Grand National with T-Tops.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Buffalo sauce and iced tea.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Kara Tedford. I saw her in "The Easy Chair” and she sounds like sunshine in a bottle.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
