AGE: 30.
OCCUPATION: Corporate and foundation partnerships associate (nonprofit fundraiser).
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born at Women & Infants Hospital, Providence, raised in Richmond and Hope Valley.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Reconnecting with people I’ve missed during this past year.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Getting more involved with community organizations and starting projects with friends.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Emerging from crises stronger than I was before.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Picking French back up. In college I knew it well enough to take a class taught in French, but now I’ve completely lost my ear for it.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A silver dollar my grandfather gave me with the American eagle landing on the Moon on the reverse. I’m constantly inspired by that moment of promise surrounding the moon landing, when it must have seemed like humanity could achieve anything.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A paleontologist — Jurassic Park was a major motivator of that.
MY HEROES ARE: Those who refuse to accept the world as it is, and those who see the strength in empathy.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Kurt Vonnegut, Ursula K. Le Guin, Chinua Achebe.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "A Memory Called Empire," by Arkady Martine.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “The Zephyr Song” by Red Hot Chili Peppers, “It’s Quiet Uptown” from Hamilton, “Take on Me” by A-ha.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: Unfortunately, I don’t think I have used any of those services.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Brazil" (1985), "Primer" (2004), "The Godfather Part II" (1974).
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The Leftovers" (2014-2017), "Star Trek: DS9" (1993-1999), "Superstore" (2015-2021).
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: NPR.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Cheesecake. I blame the Golden Girls for that particular quirk.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Twitter, Facebook
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Patience. It takes a lot to be patient in a world that’s desperately trying to go faster and faster. I love people with the mental fortitude to take their time.
PET PEEVES: When people are impatient with children.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.” – Søren Kierkegaard
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The strong civic life of arts, food and people who care about one another.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Microsoft Excel. That program can be a miracle worker!
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I grew up on a farm, mainly sheep, but also goats, chickens, and an ornery pig named Beatrice. I had a bantam rooster named Skeeter who would ride around on my shoulder like a parrot while I was doing chores.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Think about yourself in the third person from time to time to get some perspective.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Good intentions may not always lead to good outcomes, but they are always the best guardians against later guilt.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Immediately dismantle whatever system had placed so much power in the hands of one man.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Set up scholarships for key understaffed professions: nursing, plumbing, maritime trades.
I DRIVE A: 2015 gray Toyota Sienna.
I WISH I DROVE A: The Toyota Sienna is fine, thank you!
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Ketchup — it is necessary with a picky 7-year old in the house.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My wife, Sarah. She’s the most interesting person I know. I still have so much to ask her about, and only one lifetime to do it.
