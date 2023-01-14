NAME: Melanie Fricchione.
PRONOUNS: She/her.
AGE: 26.
OCCUPATION: Kids' librarian at the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park.
RESIDENCE: Providence.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Scranton, Pennsylvania.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Getting my bearings with my new position! I just started here at the library in October and I’m really enjoying getting to know the town of Westerly!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Finishing up my library science degree! Was definitely the hardest homework I’ve ever had!
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: See the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.
I ALWAYS WEAR: My pink Doc Marten boots.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Marine biologist.
MY HEROES ARE: My big sister.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Tillie Walden, Barbra Park, Vashti Harrison, Alison Bechdel.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "My Queer Year Guided Journal" by Ash and Chess, "Becoming Dangerous" by Kate West, "Mooncakes" by Suzanne Walker.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, "Voulez-Vous" by ABBA and "Rock Lobster" by the B-52s.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Supalonely" by Benee, " "STUPID BIG TEETH" by Emmy and "Touch Tone Telephone" by Lemon Demon.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "What A Girl Wants," "Batman Lego Movie" and "Ghostbusters" (2016).
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "What We Do in the Shadows," "Abbot Elementary," and "Adventure Time."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "Modern Gossip," "ICYMI," "If Books Could Kill."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Brie cheese.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Tenacity, collaboration and creativity.
PET PEEVES: When people say “Do people even still go to the library???”
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “I may be crazy but that doesn’t make me wrong.” — Marsha P. Johnson
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Never far from the beach! The New England "get stuff done" attitude.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My fiancée and two cats!
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I can snap three fingers all in a row!
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Sometimes you just have to let things go and wash over you like water off a duck’s back.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: We’ll burn that bridge when we get to it.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make everyday objects more colorful! Glittery roads, teal lamp posts, polka-dotted bridges, etc.!
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Pay everyone’s library fines! Then maybe an eccentric cat tower.
I DRIVE A: 2015 blue Ford Explorer.
I WISH I DROVE A: Spaceship! I want to get from Providence to Westerly in two minutes.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Forgotten leftovers and Prosecco.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Miss Piggy.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
