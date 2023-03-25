NAME: Megan Toscano.
AGE: 34.
OCCUPATION: Events director at the Ocean Community YMCA.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Moved around the Rhode Island shore before attending middle and high school in North Stonington. Moved back to Westerly — where I hope we will always stay — in 2008.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Parenting — raising two young boys. Campaigning — raising awareness for the YCares financial assistance program at our amazing YMCA. 100% of the funds raised annually ensure that no one in our community is turned away from participating in Y membership, programs, or summer camp due to an inability to pay.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: A friend and I organized the "Love is Love" gathering a couple of years ago to celebrate Westerly’s LGBTQ+ community. To see hundreds of people show up was incredible.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To rent an RV and tour the National Parks with my kids, and to eat a big plate of pasta on a shore in Italy with my husband.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A water bottle.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: I remember an attendant at a gas station when I was little who was always the friendliest person to interact with. So, I told my parents I wanted to pump gas because I just wanted to be as happy as that sweet woman. I think I might be close.
MY HEROES ARE: Michelle Obama; smarts, beauty, and pure class.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Kurt Vonnegut, Elena Ferrante, Hanya Yanagihara.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: I read "Cat’s Cradle" once a year and I just started it up again!
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "What is Life" by George Harrison, "Try a Little Tenderness" by Otis Redding, and our wedding song, "In Spite of Ourselves," by John Prine and Iris DeMent.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Cuff It" by Beyonce, "Gotta Get Up" by Harry Nilsson, and the whole "Midnights" album by Taylor Swift.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "When Harry Met Sally," "Steel Magnolias" and "Dirty Dancing."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Saturday Night Live" and "Arrested Development."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: I will always be the biggest fan of "This American Life." I also love interview shows like "Smartless" and "Armchair Expert" with Dax Sheppard.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: An Italian grinder from Reale’s (add banana peppers).
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram, mostly to send videos back and forth with my sister.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Vulnerability, honesty and humor. Life is weird and hard, I love when people let you into their messiness and can laugh about it.
PET PEEVES: When people watch a video on their phone at full volume in public spaces.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, but I knew the woman I wanted to become.” — Diane von Furstenberg
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: A late afternoon at the Westerly Town Beach, a picnic in Wilcox Park, and the warm welcome I feel walking into Junk 'n' Java.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Balance and music.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I used to be a ’90s DJ at Senor Flacos and The Andrea — my name was DJ Tanner.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “Spending time stressing about a problem that doesn’t exist yet drains us of the energy we need to work on the problem right in front of us, and that’s often where we surprise ourselves.” — Joe Toscano, my father-in-law
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Slow down. Take a moment to pause and appreciate the moment you’re in right now.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Give everyone access to health care, education, and local food.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Take my friends and all our families on a massive vacation.
I DRIVE A: Black 2021 GMC Acadia.
I WISH I DROVE A: Something electric.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Mr. Pizza leftovers.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My great-grandmother Esther, who passed away at 106 years old. She witnessed so much history and I would love to chat with her again.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
