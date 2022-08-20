NAME: Mateo Ambrose Leonardo.
AGE: 46.
OCCUPATION: Ambassador of beauty.
RESIDENCE: North Stonington.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Hartford, Trumbull, NYC.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Taking over the beauty game.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My kids, my husband and our salon, Mateo House of Beauty.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: I am so grateful. I feel like my bucket has already been overflowing.
I ALWAYS WEAR: Fragrance.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Hair stylist/makeup artist.
MY HEROES ARE: Gwen Stefani.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Buddha.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHTSTAND: "Vogue," Dazed" and "Numero."
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "What are You Waiting for" by Gwen Stefani, "upgrade u" by Beyonce, "Heavy Cross" by Gossip.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: French Disco station, Martini Music and Beyonce Radio.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Jaws," "My Cousin Vinny" and "The Birds."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Murder She Wrote," "Shitts Creek" and any teenage drama. LOL.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "Sandyland," Sandra Bernhard podcast.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Who eats anymore?
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook. I am socially networked challenged and loathe it but know it’s needed.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Confidence, success.
PET PEEVES: When people are late.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “There is no such thing as natural beauty.” — Dolly Parton.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The entire vibe of our sleepy beach community. I've been living here for seven years and just adore the town as a whole ... and the citizens, of course.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My husband, Joe.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I've toured the world eight times with Bruce Springsteen doing his hair and makeup.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Sleep on every decision and there is no such thing as luck, just timing and being prepared.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Listen!!!
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Lipstick and blowouts would be mandatory, and all men would use hair product.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Stay right where I am and continue doing what we do. Donate, Donate, Donate.
I DRIVE A: Black 2018 Volvo v60 T5 Wagon
I WISH I DROVE A: See above.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Street corn.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Vidal Sassoon.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
