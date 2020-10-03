AGE: Just turned 76.
OCCUPATION: Retired family therapist/counselor. Part-time writer and visual artist.
RESIDENCE: North Stonington.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Viersen, Germany.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Working with different groups to promote the causes of peace and justice.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Not letting it stop me from living, finding middle ground between carelessness and paranoia, spending more time outdoors, watching less TV, walking, reading, praying and trying to relax.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: More grace than accomplishment, it’s my relationship with George, my partner of 54 years, and with our two children and three grandkids.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Taking my family on a vacation to the South of France next year (or whenever it’s safe to travel again) to the place where George and I met.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Kleenex, chewing gum, cell phone, sunglasses (and now my hearing aids).
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A painter or an airline stewardess.
MY HEROES ARE: Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Dorothy Day, Bishop Tutu, Martin Luther King.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Viktor Frankl, Etty Hillesum, James Baldwin, Sue Monk Kidd.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Right now "White Fragility" by Robin Diangelo. Also "The SUN" magazines (not Westerly Sun — sorry) and old New Yorkers given by a friend.
SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: I still listen to CDs. Classical (as in Bach, Mozart etc.). Love choral music — miss the Chorus of Westerly this season! Also Native flute, '60s folk music.
FAVORITE MOVIE: "Joyeux Noel," "Gandhi," "The Secret Life of Bees" and "The Green Book."
FAVORITE TV SHOW: "Call the Midwife!" Also like most British mysteries, even though I often can’t quite follow the plot. PBS News Hour.
FAVORITE RADIO SHOW: Only listen to radio in the car — keep it on the 95.9 classical station. "Fresh Air" and "All Things Considered" when I catch it. Miss "Lake Woebegone!"
FAVORITE SONG/GENRE OF MUSIC: See above! Also, the Rivergods (my son’s band).
FAVORITE COMFORT FOOD: I love breakfast. Good coffee and McQuade’s multi-grain bread with Greek yogurt (better than cream cheese) and multi-berry jam.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Over the last six months, I’ve taught myself to use Facebook. Keeps me in touch with people I wouldn’t hear from otherwise.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, kindness, caring, open-mindedness, sense of humor.
PET PEEVES: When people use religious language to create/justify division and prejudice.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "If it’s not about love, it’s not about God." — Bishop Michael Curry. And, one more:" Non-violence Or non-existence!"— Cal Robinson.
MY FAVORITE THINGS ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The beaches of course! Along with Wilcox Park, Christ Church and the rural character of North Stonington.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family (including my sister’s family in Germany) and my friends.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am left-handed. Also, I once met Mother Theresa.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Nobody gets out of this world alive. Act accordingly!
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Love your enemies; it might disarm them.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: I would on the first day ban nuclear weapons and make all war illegal, declare it a crime against humanity (which it is). Then I’d charge the U.N. to make all countries invest in a peace-based and planet-friendly economy.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Employ our Navajo friends to build an interfaith retreat center in Oljato, Utah, and take people there yearly.
I DRIVE A: Bright-blue 2019 Toyota Yaris.
I WISH I DROVE A: Vintage red VW bus again, equipped for camping. (We had one in the 1970s, and drove it all across the country with our two small kids.)
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Milk, juice, seltzer, condiments, cheese, yogurt, jam.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My friend and mentor Muffie G, who died a couple months ago without giving us a chance to say goodbye.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
