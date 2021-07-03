AGE: 29.
OCCUPATION: Bookstore manager at Savoy Bookshop and Café.
RESIDENCE: Groton.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Sacramento, California.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Approximately 10 books.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Playing Animal Crossing, making masks and watching cartoons.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Having my review of "The Echo Wife," by Sarah Gailey, printed on the back of the Advance Reader Copy.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: For being as huge a nerd as I am, I've never been to any Cons! I would love to go and spend a day or two just being the weirdest nerd I can be with a bunch of similarly weirdo friends.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Marine biologist.
MY HEROES ARE: I've never been a "heroes" person, but storytellers of all kinds are some of the magical people in the world to me. Authors, obviously, but also GMs of tabletop games, video game creators and screenwriters.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Sarah Gailey, Casey McQuiston, Victoria Schwab, N. K. Jemisin, Aiden Thomas, Carmen Maria Machado.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Star Eater," by Kerstin Hall; "A Marvellous Light," by Freya Marske; "A Lot Like Adios" by Alexis Daria.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 39," by Snow Tha Product; "God is a Woman," by Rett Madison; "In the During of a Moment," by The Lowest Pair.
LAST SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Rosas," by La Oreja de Van Gogh; "Slumber Party," by Ashnikko; "Princes Nokia," and "Red Flannel Rose," by The Suitcase Junket.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Sense8"; "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power"; and "Steven Universe."
FAVORITE PODCAST: "Critical Role."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Pozole Verde.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram and Twitter.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Kindness and the ability to laugh at oneself.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Whoever you are, no matter how lonely, the world offers itself to your imagination."
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Coffee.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: I've spent the last six years living in landlocked states so I'm really loving being by the Atlantic again.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: When I was 9 I dislocated my elbow while waiting to see "Fantasia 2000" premiere at an IMAX theater but had waited long enough to stubbornly make a sling out of a sweater and watch the movie.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: If you live somewhere with only street parking, always pee before you leave work in the evening.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Immediately abdicate, and retire with a pension and presumably enough money to open a bookstore.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Hire an accountant because taxes confuse me enough already.
I DRIVE A: Red 2005 Honda CR-V.
I WISH I DROVE A: Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Blueberries.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Casey McQuiston. I'm fortunate to have recorded a podcast with them, and the host had to cut us off after two hours of what was supposed to be a half-hour episode. I want to keep chatting!
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
