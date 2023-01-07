NAME: Marc Doherty.
AGE: 29.
OCCUPATION: Land stewardship manager, Westerly Land Trust.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Marlborough/Southborough, Massachusetts.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Deer season.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Learning how to be myself!
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Building my own home.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: More than I need ….
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A professional golfer or the next Crocodile Hunter.
MY HEROES ARE: Most people inspire me in some way.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Let’s say Wendell Berry.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, “Let my People Go Surfing” by Yvon Chouinard and “Walden” by Henry David Thoreau.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “Know It All” by Billy Strings, “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)" by Jerry Garcia Band, “Going Gets Tough” by The Growlers.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: “Take Me to the River” by Talking Heads, “Appalachian Spring” by Aaron Copland and “Funky Kingston” by Toots and the Maytals.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Lost in Translation," "Moonrise Kingdom" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (Jim Carey version).
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Game of Thrones"/"House of the Dragon," "Rick and Morty" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: WGBH, WBLQ and “Congratulations” (Chris D’Elia).
TOP COMFORT FOOD: An entire pizza.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram (@papadoh)
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Kindness, authenticity, honesty.
PET PEEVES: Dishonesty.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events and small minds discuss people.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: It is a lovely little bubble!
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Freedom.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I scooped ice cream in high school.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: It is going to be OK.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Shoot for the stars and you will land on the moon!
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Free all my sons.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Buy some land and build a cabin.
I DRIVE A: 2008 white Hyundai minivan.
I WISH I DROVE A: 2023 white Hyundai minivan.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Eggs and a shriveled bit of ginger.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My dad.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
