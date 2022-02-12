AGE: 27.
OCCUPATION: Director of advancement at the Stonington Historical Society.
RESIDENCE: Providence.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born and raised in rural Oregon. Portland, Oregon, is where I "grew up" as a young adult.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: The opening of "My Freedom is a Privilege that Nothing Else Can Equal," a new exhibition about the life of Venture Smith and slavery in Stonington.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Adopting a cat — my first pet! I adore her. Her name is Torti Cat (she's a tortoiseshell cat and I'm not good at naming pets.)
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Honestly, finishing college and getting my master's degree. I had a lot of health problems as a teen and I'm grateful that I'm healthy enough now to be able to do such things.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Visit the Studio Ghibli Museum in Japan or go to Iceland on a photography trip!
I ALWAYS WEAR: Winged eyeliner.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A veterinarian.
MY HEROES ARE: My dad, Trey, and my grandpa, Del.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: I've been getting into fantasy books over the last couple of years and N.K. Jemisin is definitely my favorite author so far.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: I'm a Kindle person — just bought "The Whole Picture: The Colonial Story of the Art in Our Museums & Why We Need to Talk About It," by Alice Procter, and "Elder Race" by Adrian Tchaikovsky.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Oh man, this is very hard. My top-played album of all time is "Infinity on High," by Fall Out Boy, so my top 3 songs are from that album. Probably "Thriller," "The (After) Life of the Party," and "Thnks fr th Mmrs."
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Lousy Connection" by Ezra Furman, "Dead!" by My Chemical Romance, and "One Headlight" by The Wallflowers.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "My Neighbor Totoro," "Amelie" and "Mad Max: Fury Road."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "Bob's Burgers."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: I listen to the "Daily," NPR's "Up First" and the NPR "Politics Podcast" every day. I also really love NPR's "Throughline!"
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Two things my grandma makes — pumpkin muffins and creamed potato and noodles (but vegan!).
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Reddit.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Empathy, a strong moral compass.
PET PEEVES: People who park in my driveway and block my car in.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "I'm not going to panic because I don't do that anymore." — Katya Zamolodchikova
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Summer, without a doubt.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Seltzer!
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I'm an avid video gamer and have been since I was a little kid. I have three consoles plugged into my TV at all times!
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Let go or be dragged.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Ninety-nine percent of bad behavior is due to insecurity.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Redistribute extreme wealth to those who need it.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Pay off my student loans.
I DRIVE A: 2001 gold Ford Taurus.
I WISH I DROVE AN: Electric car!
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: My darkroom chemicals (I develop 35mm film in my kitchen sink!) and a jar of miso.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Definitely my grandpa — he passed when I was teenager and I'd love to talk with him now.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
