AGE: 74.
OCCUPATION: Registered nurse.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Radcliff, Kentucky (Hardin County).
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Being a grandmother of five and being coordinator of volunteers at Westerly Hospital ... a group that provides such a valuable service to our hospital community.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Watching Hallmark movies, which made it worse for everyone else in the house.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: With the support and dedication of the staff at the Westerly Hospital, as nurse manager, and under the direction of former Westerly Hospital Medical Director Dr. Dick Lain, helping to open the Women’s Health Center at the Westerly Hospital. Dr. Lain not only supported and encouraged the hospital to bring "Single Room Maternity Care" to the hospital, but we became the second hospital in the state to have midwives on its staff and the 56th hospital in the country, out of 6,000 eligible hospitals, to become accredited as a "Baby-Friendly Hospital."
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Paris, France.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Smartwatch.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A nurse.
MY HEROES ARE: Jackie Desmond and Tricia Barber. They are the most compassionate nurses and are always putting the needs of their patients and the community first.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Barbara Delinsky, Mary Higgins Clark, Danielle Steele.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "A Year by the Sea" by Jane Anderson, "A Week at the Shore" by Barbara Delinsky.
TOP THREE MUSICIANS ON MY PLAYLIST: Neil Diamond, the Beach Boys and Elvis.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "White Christmas," "Pretty Woman" and "Titanic."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Law and Order," "NCIS" and "Jeopardy!"
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Sirius XM 50s on 5 and 60s on 6.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Chocolate.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: I still use the telephone to communicate.
PET PEEVES: When someone says "It's not my job."
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Don’t ask me a question if you do not want an answer."
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The dedicated members of our community who are selfless in giving of their time and resources.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Family and friends.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: My uncle used to drive the pace car at the Indianapolis 500.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: From Walter Panone, director of nursing: “Think outside of the box.”
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: You can be anything you want to be.
I DRIVE A: Blue Audi.
I WISH I DROVE A: Same.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Sweet tea.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Jack Payne, my husband of 53 years.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
