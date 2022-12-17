NAME: Lucas Neil.
AGE: 25.
OCCUPATION: Folk singer/songwriter and full-time gigging musician.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Milton, New York
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Releasing my debut album “that inward sky” and recording my second album “For Lovers & Loners”.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Making art that makes people's lives just a little more full.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Performing a set in Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My guitar.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A rock star.
MY HEROES ARE: Eddie Vedder and Patti Smith.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Patrick Rothfuss, Mary Oliver and Coleman Barks.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: “A Year With Rumi” by Coleman Barks and “The Prophet” by Kahlil Gibran.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "3 a.m." by Gregory Alan Isakov, "Strawberries" by Caamp, and "Bloom" by The Paper Kites.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Michigan," "Whisper In Her Ear" and "Memphis," all by my favorite folk duo The Milk Carton Kids.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Spongebob Squarepants.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: The Lex Fridman Podcast.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Popcorn.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Kindness, poise and sense of humor.
PET PEEVES: People running stop signs.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music” — Friedrich Nietzsche
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Four amazing seasons and our cozy small businesses, including coffee shops, a book store and a theater.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Music every day. Listening, playing, and singing. As well as the ability to share in the enjoyment with others.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I played soccer all throughout my life, including at the collegiate level at Springfield College, and I remain an avid European football fan.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Work, pray, and strive for all that you dream, and let go of how it comes to you.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: There is space enough in the universe for what everyone has to offer.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Begin with removing lobbying from major governments, and perhaps outlaw baseball while I’m at it.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Speak to a lawyer.
I DRIVE A: 2005 Honda CRV.
I WISH I DROVE A: Mercedes Sprinter van, capable of being my full-time home on wheels, so I could live where the wind took me.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Apples and oranges!
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Patti Smith.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
