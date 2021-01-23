OCCUPATION: Writer.
RESIDENCE: Old Lyme.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: New Britain and Old Lyme.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Writing a new novel and preparing for a Q&A about my new book, "The Shadow Box," on Tuesday at 6 p.m. via Zoom with Savoy Bookshop and Café / Bank Square Books.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Taking lots of photos on beach walks.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Receiving an honorary degree from Connecticut College (after dropping out as a student).
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Spend a winter solstice in Arctic Bay on Baffin Island.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My camera, which is actually my phone.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A writer.
MY HEROES ARE: Rachel Carson — writer, marine biologist, and conservationist; Matilda Browne — member of the Old Lyme Art Colony, the only woman invited to paint panels in Miss Florence’s dining room; Annie Philbrick — owner of Bank Square Books and Savoy Bookstore — for all she does for readers and writers, for creating an amazing community, and for being there for all of us during the pandemic.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Alice Hoffman, Ann Hood, Joe Monninger, Carl Safina, Harlan Coben.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Vesper Flights," by Helen MacDonald; "If You Tell," by Gregg Olsen; "The Lost Art of Dying," by Lydia Dugdale. I just finished reading the bound galleys of "Eternal," by Lisa Scottoline — a gorgeous novel coming out on March 23.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Bells" (Maesa Pullman); "Sing Sweetly" (Rosa Pullman); "The Last Great American Dynasty" (Taylor Swift).
LAST THREE SONGS I SELECTED ON SPOTIFY: "Ghosts" (Bruce Springsteen); "Heaven Somehow" (Kyle McNeil); "Naomi" (Atta Boy).
FAVORITE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Local Hero," "Terms of Endearment," "Jagged Edge," "Igby Goes Down," and "Jaws."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The Sinner," "Mozart in the Jungle" and "Bosch."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Popcorn.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Kindness, honesty, intellectual curiosity.
PET PEEVES: Cruelty.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Do you ever wait for the longest day of the year and then miss it? I always wait for the longest day of the year and then miss it.” — Daisy Buchanan in "The Great Gatsby," by F. Scott Fitzgerald. I love solstice quotes!
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Salt water, light reflecting off the bays, beaches, creeks, and ponds.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My cats.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: While skiing when I was about 12, I saved someone from getting mangled by a rope tow.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Write your heart out, don’t worry about what anyone thinks, trust yourself.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Look up!
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make sure wild places are protected.
I DRIVE A: Silver 2007 Volvo Wagon.
I WISH I DROVE A: Citroën Deux Chevaux.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: San Pellegrino.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Nancy Burns-Fusaro.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
