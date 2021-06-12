AGE: 54.
OCCUPATION: Executive director, Tomaquag Museum.
RESIDENCE: Charlestown.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Spokane, Washington (Dad was in the Air Force), raised in Rhode Island, grew up in Exeter through 8th grade and lived in Rockville (Hopkinton) through high school.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Planning our summer programs including coordinating authors for our Literature & Culture Conversations, herbalists for special herbal knowledge talks, traditional ecological knowledge (TEK) walking tours with our staff and with TEK specialists, and planning our 2021 Honoring celebration! Stay tuned for details on the honorees and performances for our July 29 special event.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Spending time with my family, my husband, my children, daughters-in-law and my grandson. They keep me smiling, laughing, and moving. We walk together, exercise together, play board games, watch movies, cook meals and just have fun together. My 3-year-old grandson really keeps it lively!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Being a mom! I am also very proud of being the founder of Nuweetooun School, which I ran from 2003 through 2010. I am proud of the work I do as the executive director of Tomaquag Museum, especially the creation of the Indigenous Empowerment Network, which works to eradicate poverty within the Native community through job training and development, education, internships, small business development, Indigenous rights and advocacy.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Harvesting bullrush, dogbane, milkweed and other plants for cordage. My goal is to harvest, make cordage, traditionally dye it, and then weave it into sashes, belts, leg garters, and bags. I love weaving but I cheat and use already processed cordage.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Chapstick! Beautiful masks to feature different artists and express myself. Fun notebooks to jot down ideas, take notes, and plan new projects! I especially love to support Native artists and local businesses to find unique masks, notebooks and locally made lip balm.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Wonder Woman! Linda Cotter definitely inspired a girl! LOL! I think I changed my mind on a regular basis through school based upon what I was learning. I had several majors before I decided education was my path.
MY HEROES ARE: My Mom, who got her degree six months after I did but always supported my education and ensured my success. My grandparents, whose work ethic, entrepreneurship, business leadership, and cultural knowledge empowered me and future generations. My husband, who is such a talented artist utilizing his traditional ecological knowledge in his career as an environmental police officer and through his art.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: I read so much it's hard to decide. I love to read mysteries, true stories, historical fiction, and poetry. I think I would have to say Louise Erdrich is my favorite author. I have read most of her books, including those for youth, which are fantastic. They are powerful stories that weave history, culture, faith, family, and community while depicting intergenerational trauma and resilience.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHTSTAND: "Living on the Borderlines," by Melissa Michal; "Our Beloved Kin," by Lisa Brooks (she will be speaking virtually on June 30); and "The New Jim Crow," by Michelle Alexander ... but these are a bit heavy, so I also read mysteries and other light reads via ibooks on my phone. I am currently reading "Deflected," by Jami Davenport, a murder mystery.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Nothing Compares to You" by Prince, "Rise Up" by Andra Day, and "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton. I have an eclectic taste in music.
LAST THREE SONGS I SELECTED ON SPOTIFY: "I Can’t Stand the Rain" by Ann Peebles, "Grandma’s Hands" by Bill Withers, and "Piece by Piece" by Kelly Clarkson.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Steel Magnolias," "Dirty Dancing" and "Coming to America!" The first two because I am a chick-flick kind of girl to my husband’s chagrin and the last because it is so funny!
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Hell’s Kitchen," which I watch with my daughter. "This is Us," because it is the BEST! "American Idol" because I like an underdog story, rags to riches! I binge watch way too many shows on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and recently Peacock where we watch "Rutherford Falls," a funny, new sitcom with a majority Indigenous cast.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS: I tend to bounce around music radio stations but I always listen to NPR, especially Rhode Island Public Radio/The Public's Radio for diverse perspectives on the news. I love StoryCorps ... stories of real people.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Cornmeal pudding aka Indian pudding, mac and cheese (my mother-in-law’s recipe), venison and gravy (all foods thanksgiving-13 thanksgivings) and creamed codfish and Johnnycakes (my grandmother’s recipe!). Scallops wrapped in bacon and deviled eggs are household appetizer favorites!
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Twitter, but only for Tomaquag Museum. I am not a big fan of social media. I have a Facebook but do not post much. I do like to look at Instagram to see the beauty out there and see what the community is posting.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Hard work, sincerity, honesty and kindness.
PET PEEVES: Chipped fingernail polish ... that's why I don't polish mine!
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Being ready is a leap of faith."
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The ocean. I love the beach after-hours and off season!
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family! Chocolate is in second place!
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am afraid of spiders ... so now all my kids are afraid of spiders. I passed on my fear to my kids by hysterically yelling for them to get it! However, I do not hurt them if they are outside, that's their environment. Inside .. .all bets are off! LOL! I know it is irrational but ... can you say arachnophobia? I made the mistake and watched the movie back in the '80s.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “Don’t expect to be thanked.” It reminds you to do the things you do for the right reasons.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Don’t take things personally. It is not all about you. It was something I learned, so I share it.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: We wouldn’t still be talking about diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice ... it would be a given.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Take care of my family, endow Tomaquag Museum, and support the Native American Scholarship Fund.
I DRIVE A: Blue 2011 Toyota Corolla.
I WISH I DROVE A: A hybrid car ... that’s my plan for my next car once this one is past its prime. I like to keep my cars for as long as possible. I will probably get another Toyota but a hybrid. My son says get a Tesla!
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Fresh eggs from our chickens, almond milk and bacon, because everything is better with bacon!
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Winona LaDuke, for her amazing leadership in environmental justice, activism and food sovereignty. She’s such an inspirational speaker, I know we would have great conversations!
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
